Oppo A59 5G Teased to Launch Soon in India; Price, Specifications Tipped

Oppo A59 5G is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 December 2023 11:13 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A59 5G is said to come in starry black and silk gold colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A59 5G will launch soon in India
  • Oppo A59 5G is tipped to carry 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset features a centrally located waterdrop-style notch
Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo A59 5G smartphone will launch soon in India. The exact launch date is still under wraps, but the company has posted an image on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) suggesting the design and colour options of the handset. The Oppo A59 5G is seen with a centrally placed waterdrop-style notch for the selfie shooter. The 5G phone is expected to succeed the Oppo A58 5G that went official in India in November last year. Additionally, a tipster has suggested the specifications and pricing of the phone.

Through a post on its official X account, Oppo has announced the arrival of the new Oppo A59 5G in India. The teasers show the handset in a golden shade with curved screens. It appears to have thin bezels on the sides and thick bezels on the top and bottom. The handset is seen with a centrally located waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter. It will offer dual rear cameras as well. Oppo, however, didn't disclose the exact launch date, or the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

However, known tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the pricing details of the Oppo A59 5G on X. According to the tipster, it will be priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is said to come in starry black and silk gold colour options. 

As per the leak, Oppo A59 5G will run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and offer a 6.56-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It is said to have a dual rear camera unit at the rear comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there could be an 8-megapixel front camera.

Oppo is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery on the Oppo A59 5G with support for 33W fast charging. It could measure 8.12mm in thickness and weigh 187 grams.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Oppo A59 5G Teased to Launch Soon in India; Price, Specifications Tipped
