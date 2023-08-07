Technology News

Oppo A58 4G Said to Launch in India on August 8; Price, Sale Date, Specifications Tipped

Oppo A58 4G Indian variant is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Mali G52 MC2 GPU

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2023 16:26 IST
Oppo A58 4G Said to Launch in India on August 8; Price, Sale Date, Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A58 4G is expected to launch in India in Dazzling Green and Glowing Black colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A58 4G Indian variant could sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • The phone is expected to launch in India in a single 6GB + 128GB variant
  • Oppo A58 4G Indian variant is likely to support 33W SuperVOOC charging

Oppo A58 4G will reportedly launch in India soon. The handset recently made its debut in Indonesia. It joins the Oppo A58 5G and the Oppo A58x 5G, which were released last year. The 5G variants are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoCs paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPUs. Now, the Oppo A58 4G model is said to have been spotted on India's BIS certification site, indicating its imminent launch. The sale date, price and specifications of the purported model have been tipped as well.

Oppo A58 4G price in India, availability (expected)

According to a TechOutlook report, the Indian version of the Oppo A58 4G with 6GB + 128GB is expected to be priced at Rs. 14,999. The report cites leaked training materials for Oppo sales executives.

The handset is said to be available in the markets on August 8, and the report adds that the Oppo A58 4G will go on sale in India starting on August 10. The model is expected to be offered in Dazzling Green and Glowing Black colour options.

Oppo A58 4G specifications, features (expected)

Expected to sport a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, the Oppo A58 4G is said to come with a 2.8D curved body and sport a glowing silk design. The report claims that the handset will have a fingerprint-resistant back panel. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Mali G52 MC2 GPU. It is tipped to boot Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1, like its Indonesian counterpart.

The camera unit of the Oppo A58 4G is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor at the back placed in dual circular rings. The handset is said to get an 8-megapixel front camera sensor housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout.

Oppo's upcoming 4G phone is expected to also support dual stereo speakers and come with an ‘Ultra Volume' mode. The Oppo A58 4G is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A58 4G

Oppo A58 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Oppo A58 5G

Oppo A58 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Oppo A58x 5G

Oppo A58x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
