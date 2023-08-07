Oppo A58 4G will reportedly launch in India soon. The handset recently made its debut in Indonesia. It joins the Oppo A58 5G and the Oppo A58x 5G, which were released last year. The 5G variants are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoCs paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPUs. Now, the Oppo A58 4G model is said to have been spotted on India's BIS certification site, indicating its imminent launch. The sale date, price and specifications of the purported model have been tipped as well.

Oppo A58 4G price in India, availability (expected)

According to a TechOutlook report, the Indian version of the Oppo A58 4G with 6GB + 128GB is expected to be priced at Rs. 14,999. The report cites leaked training materials for Oppo sales executives.

The handset is said to be available in the markets on August 8, and the report adds that the Oppo A58 4G will go on sale in India starting on August 10. The model is expected to be offered in Dazzling Green and Glowing Black colour options.

Oppo A58 4G specifications, features (expected)

Expected to sport a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, the Oppo A58 4G is said to come with a 2.8D curved body and sport a glowing silk design. The report claims that the handset will have a fingerprint-resistant back panel. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Mali G52 MC2 GPU. It is tipped to boot Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1, like its Indonesian counterpart.

The camera unit of the Oppo A58 4G is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor at the back placed in dual circular rings. The handset is said to get an 8-megapixel front camera sensor housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout.

Oppo's upcoming 4G phone is expected to also support dual stereo speakers and come with an ‘Ultra Volume' mode. The Oppo A58 4G is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support.

