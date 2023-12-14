Technology News
Oppo Find X7, Oppo Find X7 Pro Specifications Surface Online; Find X7 Ultra Could Debut Alongside

Oppo Find X7 Pro is said to launch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 December 2023 11:40 IST
Oppo Find X7, Oppo Find X7 Pro Specifications Surface Online; Find X7 Ultra Could Debut Alongside

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X6 series was launched in March

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X7 is tipped to MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC
  • Oppo X7 series is said to come with an emergency satellite messaging
  • The Ultra model is tipped to include a 5,000mAh battery
Oppo Find X7 and Oppo Find X7 Pro are rumoured to go official in January next year in China. Ahead of any official announcement, multiple leaks have suggested their specifications. The Oppo Find X7 Pro is said to come with a quad rear camera unit, led by a 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 sensor. The vanilla Oppo Find X7 is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. The Pro model, in contrast, is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Oppo is also expected to announce a Find X7 Ultra model alongside the Find X7 and Find X7 Pro.

Chinese publication Mydrivers has shared schematics of the Oppo Find X7 Pro hinting at its rear design. The render shows quad rear cameras with Hasselblad tuning. The camera bump is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 858 periscope telephoto sensor with a sensor size of 1/2.51-inch with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 6x optical zoom. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX 890 periscope sensor with a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch with support for OIS and 2x optical zoom is seen arranged in the centre. It could be also equipped with a 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 primary camera sensor with OIS support alongside an ultra-wide lens. Further, the Oppo Find X7 series is said to come with an emergency satellite messaging feature.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that the Oppo Find X7 series will include three entries — Find X7, Find X7 Pro, and Find X7 Ultra. The regular Oppo Find X7 is tipped to get the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. It is said to feature a BOE X1 oriental display and could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

The Oppo Find X7 Pro and Find X7 Ultra are said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is said to house a 4,860mAh battery with the same 100W wired fast charging support. The Ultra model is tipped to include a 5,000mAh battery.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Oppo Find X7, Oppo Find X7 Pro, Oppo Find X7 Ultra, Oppo Find X7 Series, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Find X7, Oppo Find X7 Pro Specifications Surface Online; Find X7 Ultra Could Debut Alongside
