Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Scheduled January 4 Launch in the Country

Redmi Note 13 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 December 2023 11:18 IST
Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Scheduled January 4 Launch in the Country

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 13 Pro is offered in Black, Blue, Silver and White colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro carries a 200-megapixel main camera
  • The handset packs a 5,100mAh battery
  • The Redmi Note 13 Pro supports 67W wired fast charging
Redmi Note 13 Pro was launched in China in September this year alongside the Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The Redmi Note 13 series of smartphones are set to launch in India on January 4. The Indian variants of the phones are expected to offer similar specifications as their Chinese counterparts. Earlier this month, the expected price of the handsets in European markets surfaced online. Now a tipster has suggested the price of the Redmi Note 13 Pro in India.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) suggested in a post on X that the Redmi Note 13 Pro will be priced in India at Rs. 32,999 for its 12GB + 256GB variant. He did not add whether the phone will be available in other configurations in the country. The prices of the base Redmi Note 13 and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, the other two models in the series which will launch alongside the Pro model, have also not been tipped.

In China, the Redmi Note 13 Pro starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400) for its 8GB + 128GB option. It is also available for purchase in four other RAM and storage variants - 8GB + 256GB,  12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB, which are priced respectively at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,700), CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000), CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,100) and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,300). It is offered in Black, Blue, Silver, and White colour options.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro features a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

For optics, the Redmi Note 13 Pro carries a triple rear camera system that includes a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera is placed in a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display and uses a 16-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Scheduled January 4 Launch in the Country
Comment
