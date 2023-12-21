X — the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter — appears to be working again, after thousands of users reported they were unable to access the service on Thursday. At around 11am, users took to a downtime tracking website to state that the service was not accessible, while other users reported that they couldn't see posts on the platform. Gadgets 360 staffers were unable to view any posts on X when attempting to visit the microblogging platform's web interface and mobile apps.

Update: X appears to be functioning normally again, with posts displaying on all feeds at around 12:10pm, nearly an hour after users reported that the service was inaccessible.

Downtime tracking service Downdetector had over 67,000 reports from users who said that X was not accessible on Thursday, while the Indian version of the website had over 4,800 reports with the same complaint. It is worth noting that at the time of publishing, Twitter's API Status page shows "All Systems Operational".

X users are seeing empty feeds at the moment

Some parts of X appear to be working normally on the site, such as the Trending topics section that shows hashtags that are currently trending in the same region as the user. However, clicking on these trending topics does not show any posts, and the feed appears empty, just like the main timeline that loads when you log in to X.

Visiting the Lists section also displays the names of various lists but clicking on them displays the message " Waiting for posts. Posts from people in this List will show up here." — the site is currently unable to display posts from any users, including the platform's owner, Elon Musk.

Posts on individual profiles on X are also not visible

On the other hand, Spaces continue to be working as usual, and a Gadgets 360 staffer was able to join one discussion about the service being unavailable. Spaces hosts can also add and remove speakers and the feature appears to be working as intended.

Direct messages are also visible and appear to be working normally on the platform. Notifications for users' posts also appear to be working normally, but users are not able to view the tweet when clicking on the notification, at the time of publishing this story.

