WhosNext2023
Technology News

X Restores Access After Thousands of Users Report App, Website Not Working [Updated]

The X outage began at 11am on Friday and the Elon Musk-owned company is yet to acknowledge the outage.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 December 2023 12:19 IST
X Restores Access After Thousands of Users Report App, Website Not Working [Updated]

Photo Credit: Reuters

Reports that X was down began at 11am on Thursday

Advertisement

X — the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter — appears to be working again, after thousands of users reported they were unable to access the service on Thursday. At around 11am, users took to a downtime tracking website to state that the service was not accessible, while other users reported that they couldn't see posts on the platform. Gadgets 360 staffers were unable to view any posts on X when attempting to visit the microblogging platform's web interface and mobile apps.

Update: X appears to be functioning normally again, with posts displaying on all feeds at around 12:10pm, nearly an hour after users reported that the service was inaccessible.

Downtime tracking service Downdetector had over 67,000 reports from users who said that X was not accessible on Thursday, while the Indian version of the website had over 4,800 reports with the same complaint. It is worth noting that at the time of publishing, Twitter's API Status page shows "All Systems Operational".

x down trending screenshot x down

X users are seeing empty feeds at the moment

 

Some parts of X appear to be working normally on the site, such as the Trending topics section that shows hashtags that are currently trending in the same region as the user. However, clicking on these trending topics does not show any posts, and the feed appears empty, just like the main timeline that loads when you log in to X.

Visiting the Lists section also displays the names of various lists but clicking on them displays the message " Waiting for posts. Posts from people in this List will show up here." — the site is currently unable to display posts from any users, including the platform's owner, Elon Musk.

x down elonmusk screenshot x elon musk

Posts on individual profiles on X are also not visible

 

On the other hand, Spaces continue to be working as usual, and a Gadgets 360 staffer was able to join one discussion about the service being unavailable. Spaces hosts can also add and remove speakers and the feature appears to be working as intended.

Direct messages are also visible and appear to be working normally on the platform. Notifications for users' posts also appear to be working normally, but users are not able to view the tweet when clicking on the notification, at the time of publishing this story.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: X, X down, Twitter, Twitter down, Elon Musk
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo A59 5G Teased to Launch Soon in India; Price, Specifications Tipped
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Jumps Back Up Over $43,000, More Altcoins Saw Profits Than Losses

Related Stories

X Restores Access After Thousands of Users Report App, Website Not Working [Updated]
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R 5G Said to Be Best-Selling Phone in Rs. 30,000 Segment on Amazon
  2. Redmi Note 14 Series Said to Be in the Works, May Rival Realme 12 Lineup
  3. Apple's AirPods Pro 3 Earbuds Tipped to Get These New Features
  4. Poco M6 5G Leaked Teaser Suggests Phone May Launch in India At This Price
  5. OnePlus 12 5G to Debut at 'Smooth Beyond Belief' Event in India on This Date
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro India Launch Timeline, Design, SoC Details Tipped
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch
  8. Nubia Z60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Details
  9. Itel Roar 75 Open-Ear Wireless Headset Debuts in India at This Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date Has Just Leaked: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Production Ramped Up in China as Firm Plans February Launch: Report
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Jumps Back Up Over $43,000, More Altcoins Saw Profits Than Losses
  3. X Restores Access After Thousands of Users Report App, Website Not Working [Updated]
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Scheduled January 4 Launch in the Country
  5. Oppo A59 5G Teased to Launch Soon in India; Price, Specifications Tipped
  6. Moto G 5G (2024) 360-Degree Video, Design Renders Leaked; Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Teaser, Galaxy S24 Renders Surface Online
  8. Shiba Inu Holders to Get ‘.SHIB’ Domain that Would Function on Web2.0, Web3
  9. Microsoft Copilot Gets Suno Integration, Can Now Create Songs Based on Prompts
  10. Itel Roar 75 Open-Ear Wireless Headphones With 14.2mm Drivers, ENC Support Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »