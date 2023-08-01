Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A78 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50 Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A78 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A78 is available in Aqua Green and Mist Black colour options

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2023 13:02 IST
Oppo A78 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A78 price in India is set at 17,499

Highlights
  • Oppo A78 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support
  • The handset runs on ColorOS 13.1 out-of-the-box
  • The Oppo A78 features a 6.42-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Oppo A78 was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's latest A-series 4G smartphone. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC from Qualcomm paired with 8GB of RAM, and it runs on ColorOS 13.1 out-of-the-box. It features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The Oppo A78 is available in two colourways in India. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo A78 price in India, availability

Oppo A78 price in India is set at Rs. 17,499 and the handset comes in a single 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is available in Aqua Green and Mist Black colour options and can be purchased via the company's online store, Flipkart, and retail channels.

Oppo A78 specifications

The newly launched Oppo A78 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on an unspecified version of Android with the company's ColorOS 13.1 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.42-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC with an Adreno 610 GPU, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo A78 features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 77-degree field of view and an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a 89-degree field of view and an f/2.4 aperture. It is also equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an 83-degree field of view and an f/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo A78 has 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot. It supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and A-GPS connectivity. The handset is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack and has a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging, and measures 160x73.2x7.9mm and weighs 180g.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A78, Oppo A78 price in India, Oppo A78 specifications, Oppo A78 4G, Oppo A78 4G price in India, Oppo A78 4G specifications, Oppo A series, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Meta to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots With Different Personalities by September: Report
Lava Yuva 2 Teased to Launch in India Soon; Price Confirmed

Related Stories

Oppo A78 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Will Go on Sale in India: See Price
  2. JioBook (2023) Laptop With Always-On 4G Launched in India: Check Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Battery Capacity Leaked: Check Here
  4. Realme 11 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 67W Fast Charging Debuts: See Price
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Review: Many Hits, but a Few Misses
  6. Infinix GT 10 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Redmi 12 5G Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Vivo V29 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 One-Click Straps Reportedly Support Older Models
  10. iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Titanium Edges, 3nm Chip and Slim Bezels: Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 12 Series With 5,000mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Loki Season 2 Trailer Out Now, Streaming October 6 on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  3. Oppo A78 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Lava Yuva 2 Teased to Launch in India Soon; Price Confirmed
  5. Meta to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots With Different Personalities by September: Report
  6. Bitcoin Slips Further Away From $30,000 Mark, Ether Joins Most Altcoins in Losses
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Sale Date in India Confirmed One Month After Launch: Price, Specifications
  8. Elon Musk’s Big X Sign Removed From Twitter Roof After Residents' Complaints
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Battery Details Leaked Via Certification Site: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 One-Click Straps Are Reportedly Compatible With Older Galaxy Watches
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.