Oppo A78 was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's latest A-series 4G smartphone. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC from Qualcomm paired with 8GB of RAM, and it runs on ColorOS 13.1 out-of-the-box. It features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The Oppo A78 is available in two colourways in India. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo A78 price in India, availability

Oppo A78 price in India is set at Rs. 17,499 and the handset comes in a single 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is available in Aqua Green and Mist Black colour options and can be purchased via the company's online store, Flipkart, and retail channels.

Oppo A78 specifications

The newly launched Oppo A78 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on an unspecified version of Android with the company's ColorOS 13.1 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.42-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC with an Adreno 610 GPU, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo A78 features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 77-degree field of view and an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a 89-degree field of view and an f/2.4 aperture. It is also equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an 83-degree field of view and an f/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo A78 has 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot. It supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and A-GPS connectivity. The handset is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack and has a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging, and measures 160x73.2x7.9mm and weighs 180g.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.