Oppo A79 5G was launched in India on Friday as the latest offering in the A-series lineup. The new 5G phone comes in two colour options and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Oppo A79 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a centrally located hole punch cutout. It flaunts a 50-megapixel dual camera setup and houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The battery is claimed to offer up to 26 hours of talk time on a single charge. The Oppo A79 5G arrived as a successor to the Oppo A78 5G. It will compete with the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Vivo T2 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in the market.

Oppo A79 5G price in India, availability

The new Oppo A79 5G is priced in India at Rs. 19,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Glowing Green and Mystery Black colour options and is currently up for pre-booking via Oppo's e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and other major retail outlets. Sale of the handset will begin on October 28.

Sale offers on the Oppo A79 5G include up to Rs. 4,000 discount on purchases made using SBI, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, IDFC First, AU Finance Bank, One Card, and BoB cards. The no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 3,333 per month. Further, shoppers can exchange an old smartphone and get a Rs. 4,000 exchange bonus with their purchase.

Oppo A79 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo A79 5G runs on ColorOS 13.1 and sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 391ppi pixel density, 650nits of peak brightness, and 91.4 screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. With the RAM Expansion feature, the available memory can be virtually expanded up to 16GB by using unutilised storage.

Oppo A79 5G

Photo Credit: Oppo

For optics, the Oppo A79 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 77 degree field of view, along with a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A79 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, USB OTG, GPS, and A-GPS. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gravity sensor, pedometer, and proximity sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports face unlock feature.

The Oppo A79 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The fast-charging feature is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 51 percent in 30 minutes. The battery is also said to deliver up to 26 hours of talking time and a maximum 14 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It measures 165x76x7.9mm and weighs 193 grams. The handset also offers an IPX4 rating.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.