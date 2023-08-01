Lava has confirmed that the Lava Yuva 2 will launch in India soon. The company has confirmed the price of the smartphone, but design and other key details are yet to be revealed. The handset will join the Lava Yuva 2 Pro, which launched earlier this year. The Lava Yuva 2 Pro is priced at Rs. 7,999. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720x1600 resolution and 269 ppi.

Lava Yuva 2 teaser poster was shared by the company on its Facebook page confirming the launch and the price of the phone. The company teased that the phone will be priced at Rs. 6,999. Apart from this, Lava is yet to reveal the design as well as the specifications and the other key details of the phone.

However, a report by Gizmochina suggests that the phone will pack 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Earlier this year, Lava Yuva 2 Pro debuted at Rs. 7,999 in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Notch display with a 720x1600 resolution and 269 ppi. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, that's coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Lava Yuva 2 Pro ships with a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 13-megapixel primary AI sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera accompanied by a screen flash on the front. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a charging adapter in the box. For connectivity, it supports dual 4G-support SIM along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth V5.1, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

