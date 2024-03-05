Technology News

Oppo Announces Android 14-Based ColorOS 14 March Rollout Timeline: Details

ColorOS 14 is bundled with a Trinity Engine feature that is claimed to enhance the phone's performance including memory and storage capacities.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 March 2024 18:52 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A78 (pictured) was launched in India in August 2023

Oppo officially introduced the Android 14-based ColorOS 14 globally in November 2023. It comes with a new water-based Aquamorphic design and a Trinity Engine that is claimed to improve the overall performance of a phone. The company has now announced the devices which will get the stable version of the ColorOS 14 in March. It also confirmed that a model will receive the beta version of the update later this month in India. Notably, earlier this year, the Oppo Reno 11 5G series launched in the country with ColorOS 14 out-of-the-box.

In a community post, the company confirmed that Oppo A78 users in India will start getting a beta version of the ColorOS 14 starting March 19. The post also listed several handsets which are in the process of receiving the stable version of the ColorOS 14 update. Oppo also notes that the timeline is "approximate and subject to change" depending on model, country and carriers and that some of the features will vary owing to the hardware features of certain models.oppo color os14 march inline coloros14

The official ColorOS 14 update is currently rolling out to the users of the following models in March - Oppo Find N3, Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo Find X5, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 10 5G, Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8 5G, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T, Oppo Reno 7, Oppo F23 5G, Oppo F21s Pro, Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo K10 5G, Oppo A98 5G, Oppo A78 5G, Oppo A77 5G, Oppo A77s, Oppo A77, Oppo A58, Oppo A57, Oppo A38, and Oppo A18.

ColorOS 14 introduces aquamorphic-themed ringtones as well as Aqua Dynamics design, which brings newer animations and user interface patterns. It also comes with an AI-powered Smart Touch feature which allows users to select text, images, and videos from the system and third-party apps and collect them on the File Dock, which can be used to share content across apps quickly.

The Trinity Engine element of the ColorOS 14 comes with three enhancers - RAM, ROM, and CPU, each helping in the most productive use of memory, storage and processor in each of the handsets. This is claimed to improve the overall performance of the phone while also ensuring sustainable power usage.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ColorOS 14, Oppo, Oppo A78, Oppo Find N3, Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo Find X5, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 10 5G, Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8 5G, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T, Oppo Reno 7, Oppo F23 5G, Oppo F21s Pro, Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo K10 5G, Oppo A98 5G, Oppo A78 5G, Oppo A77 5G, Oppo A77s, Oppo A77, Oppo A58,  Oppo A57,  Oppo A38,  Oppo A18
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Design, Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, May Run on Snapdragon 695 SoC
Nothing Phone 2a With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

