Oppo officially introduced the Android 14-based ColorOS 14 globally in November 2023. It comes with a new water-based Aquamorphic design and a Trinity Engine that is claimed to improve the overall performance of a phone. The company has now announced the devices which will get the stable version of the ColorOS 14 in March. It also confirmed that a model will receive the beta version of the update later this month in India. Notably, earlier this year, the Oppo Reno 11 5G series launched in the country with ColorOS 14 out-of-the-box.

In a community post, the company confirmed that Oppo A78 users in India will start getting a beta version of the ColorOS 14 starting March 19. The post also listed several handsets which are in the process of receiving the stable version of the ColorOS 14 update. Oppo also notes that the timeline is "approximate and subject to change" depending on model, country and carriers and that some of the features will vary owing to the hardware features of certain models.

The official ColorOS 14 update is currently rolling out to the users of the following models in March - Oppo Find N3, Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo Find X5, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 10 5G, Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8 5G, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T, Oppo Reno 7, Oppo F23 5G, Oppo F21s Pro, Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo K10 5G, Oppo A98 5G, Oppo A78 5G, Oppo A77 5G, Oppo A77s, Oppo A77, Oppo A58, Oppo A57, Oppo A38, and Oppo A18.

ColorOS 14 introduces aquamorphic-themed ringtones as well as Aqua Dynamics design, which brings newer animations and user interface patterns. It also comes with an AI-powered Smart Touch feature which allows users to select text, images, and videos from the system and third-party apps and collect them on the File Dock, which can be used to share content across apps quickly.

The Trinity Engine element of the ColorOS 14 comes with three enhancers - RAM, ROM, and CPU, each helping in the most productive use of memory, storage and processor in each of the handsets. This is claimed to improve the overall performance of the phone while also ensuring sustainable power usage.

