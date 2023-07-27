Oppo Find N3 is expected to launch soon in select global markets. The phone is expected to succeed the Oppo Find N2, which was released in December 2022 with a 7.6-inch primary WUSXGA (1,792 x 1,920 pixels) AMOLED main display and a 5.54-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,120 pixels) AMOLED cover screen. The phone is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,520mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. The upcoming Find N3 has now officially been teased by the company.

Oppo hinted at the imminent launch of the Oppo Find N3 as it teased the phone in a tweet. The post showed the alphabet Z turning around to read as an "N." The book-style foldable is most likely to launch in August. Notably, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26 during the Galaxy Unpacked event held in Seoul. OnePlus Open, the first foldable smartphone from OnePlus, has also recently been tipped to launch on August 29.

Recently, the Oppo Find N3 has been reported to carry an 8-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1440 pixels) OLED inner flexible screen and a 6.5-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080) outer display each with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The triple rear camera of the Oppo Find N3 is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens. The front camera is likely to be equipped with two 32-megapixel sensors. The phone is expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find N2 starts at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced in China at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,06,800). The foldable is offered in Cloud White, Pine Green, and Plain Black (translated) colour options.

