Oppo A78 4G India Launch Date Tipped; Expected to be Priced Under Rs. 20,000

Oppo A78 4G India variant is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 July 2023 14:45 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A78 4G is offered in Indonesia in Black Mist and Sea Green (translated) colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A78 4G India variant is likely to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display
  • The phone is expected to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • Oppo A78 4G India variant could support 67W wired SuperVOOC fast charging

Oppo A78 4G was launched in Indonesia earlier this month. The phone is expected to launch in India soon. Ahead of any official announcement, a report tips the launch timeline and price range of the India variant of the phone. The specifications are expected to be similar to the Indonesian variant, which launched with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. The company also launched the Oppo A78 5G in India earlier this year in January, which is priced at Rs. 18,999.

Oppo A78 4G price in India, launch date (expected)

A TechOutlook report suggests that the Oppo A78 4G is expected to be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 20,000 in India. It could launch as early as July 27 and is likely to be available for purchase through offline retail stores. 

Offered in Indonesia in Black Mist and Sea Green (translated) colour options, the Oppo A78 4G is priced at IDR 35,99,000 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Oppo A78 4G India variant specifications, features (expected)

The Indian variant of the Oppo A78 4G is expected to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. It is likely to arrive with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, like its Indonesian variant, and run Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

It could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, virtually expandable up to 16GB, and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The dual rear camera unit of the Oppo A78 4G is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, while the front camera is likely to be equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. For security, the Oppo A78 4G is likely to come with a fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. It could also support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port connectivity. The handset could weigh 180 grams and measure 73.23mm x 161mm x 7.99mm in size.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
