Oppo A78 4G was launched in Indonesia earlier this month. The phone is expected to launch in India soon. Ahead of any official announcement, a report tips the launch timeline and price range of the India variant of the phone. The specifications are expected to be similar to the Indonesian variant, which launched with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. The company also launched the Oppo A78 5G in India earlier this year in January, which is priced at Rs. 18,999.

Oppo A78 4G price in India, launch date (expected)

A TechOutlook report suggests that the Oppo A78 4G is expected to be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 20,000 in India. It could launch as early as July 27 and is likely to be available for purchase through offline retail stores.

Offered in Indonesia in Black Mist and Sea Green (translated) colour options, the Oppo A78 4G is priced at IDR 35,99,000 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Oppo A78 4G India variant specifications, features (expected)

The Indian variant of the Oppo A78 4G is expected to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. It is likely to arrive with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, like its Indonesian variant, and run Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

It could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, virtually expandable up to 16GB, and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The dual rear camera unit of the Oppo A78 4G is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, while the front camera is likely to be equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. For security, the Oppo A78 4G is likely to come with a fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. It could also support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port connectivity. The handset could weigh 180 grams and measure 73.23mm x 161mm x 7.99mm in size.

