These days, camera performance is one of the key factors when choosing a smartphone. As mobile photography is gaining popularity, mobile enthusiasts prefer handsets with great photo-taking ability, performance standards, and a suite of software tricks. Are you looking for a smartphone with the best camera during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023? Here's a list on the best smartphones that boast 50-megapixel primary cameras under Rs. 25,000. If you are making payments using an SBI card, you can enjoy an additional instant discount of up to 10 percent on every purchase. Further, interested buyers can avail of exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is listed with a tag of Rs. 12,990 for the top-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on purchases made through SBI cards. An exchange offer can fetch you another instant discount of up to Rs. 12,200. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel shooters. It runs on a 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. Rs. 18,990)

OnePlus Nord N20 SE

During the ongoing sale, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE can be grabbed for Rs. 13,800, instead of its original price tag of Rs. 29,999. The online sale also offers up to Rs. 1,250 discount for customers using SBI cards. The OnePlus Nord N20 SE has a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It runs on MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and features a 6.56-inch HD+ display. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,800 (MRP Rs. Rs. 29,999)

Lava Blaze 5G

Lava Blaze 5G is available for Rs. 11,999 in the ongoing sale. Purchases made through SBI cards are eligible for a discount of up to Rs. 1,000. Further, there is a coupon-based discount of Rs. 500. The exchange discount for this phone is capped at Rs. 11,300. The Lava Blaze 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It features an AI-backed triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 16,349)

Moto G82

The Moto G82 is selling at Rs. 23,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. SBI credit card users can avail of an additional discount of Rs. 1,000. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods. It carries a 120Hz AMOLED display and features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Moto G82 5G also comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and offers up to 8GB of RAM.

Buy now: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Oppo A78 5G

The Oppo A78 5G is currently available for Rs. 18,999, down from Rs. 21,999 in the ongoing sale. SBI card holders can avail of up to Rs. 1,000 discount as well. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 17,650. This Oppo handset has a dual rear camera unit, led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. It runs on a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and features a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) IPS LCD panel. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.