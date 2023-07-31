Technology News

Oppo A78 4G India Launch Confirmed, Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut

Oppo A78 4G was launched in Indonesia in July.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 July 2023 12:11 IST
Oppo A78 4G India Launch Confirmed, Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Oppo/ Twitter

Oppo A78 4G could be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo A78 4G will feature a dual rear camera setup
  • It will sport two separate circular cutouts on the back
  • Oppo A78 4G is teased to come in sea green colourway

Oppo A78 4G launch in India has been confirmed by the company. The Chinese smartphone maker is set to expand its A series in India soon with a new 4G handset. Oppo has also revealed the design of the upcoming phone. However, the specifications and features of the Oppo A78 4G in India are yet to be revealed by the firm. It was launched in Indonesia earlier this month and could feature similar specifications in India. The global variant of the Oppo A78 4G is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

The company has officially confirmed the launch of Oppo A78 4G in India via Twitter. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced. The image of the phone in a sea green colourway shared by the company suggests it will look similar to the one launched in Indonesia. The phone is shown to sport two circular camera cutouts that house a dual rear camera setup and an LED flash.

The specifications and price of the upcoming Oppo A78 4G were previously leaked, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the phone. The Oppo A78 4G in India is said to be priced around Rs. 20,000. It is tipped to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. The smartphone could run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 out-of-the-box.

Additionally, the smartphone is said to come equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It could also offer virtually expandable RAM up to 16GB, and 256GB of inbuilt storage. For optics, the handset could ship with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it is expected to pack an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

Other leaked details are a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support, a fingerprint sensor, and a face unlock feature. However, Oppo is yet to officially confirm any of these leaked specifications, ahead of the launch of the Oppo A78 4G in India.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A78 4G

Oppo A78 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A78 4G, Oppo A78 4G specifications, Oppo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin Fails to Reach $30,000, Ether Marks Eighth Anniversary With Loss

Related Stories

Oppo A78 4G India Launch Confirmed, Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12's New Leak Suggests Upgraded Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Dates Announced: What to Expect
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Might Get a New Stronger Frame: Check Details
  4. Elon Musk Draws Heat From San Francisco Over Giant X Office Logo: Details
  5. Infinix GT 10 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  7. Redmi 12 5G Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  9. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped
  10. Moto G14 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Might Include Periscope Zoom Camera
  2. Foxconn Unit FII to Sign $194 Million Agreement to Set Up Components Factory in Tamil Nadu
  3. Oppo A78 4G India Launch Confirmed, Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Dates Announced: Discounts, Deals and Bank Offers Teased
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Use Titanium Chassis, Galaxy S24+ Said to Pack Larger Display Than Predecessor
  6. Bitcoin Fails to Reach $30,000, Ether Marks Eighth Anniversary With Loss
  7. Elon Musk Draws Heat From San Francisco Over Giant X Office Logo After Removal of Twitter Sign
  8. Walmart Buys Out Tiger Global’s Stake in Flipkart for $1.4 Billion: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. Honor Pad X9 With 11.5-Inch Display, 6 Surround Speakers Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.