Oppo A78 4G launch in India has been confirmed by the company. The Chinese smartphone maker is set to expand its A series in India soon with a new 4G handset. Oppo has also revealed the design of the upcoming phone. However, the specifications and features of the Oppo A78 4G in India are yet to be revealed by the firm. It was launched in Indonesia earlier this month and could feature similar specifications in India. The global variant of the Oppo A78 4G is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

The company has officially confirmed the launch of Oppo A78 4G in India via Twitter. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced. The image of the phone in a sea green colourway shared by the company suggests it will look similar to the one launched in Indonesia. The phone is shown to sport two circular camera cutouts that house a dual rear camera setup and an LED flash.

The specifications and price of the upcoming Oppo A78 4G were previously leaked, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the phone. The Oppo A78 4G in India is said to be priced around Rs. 20,000. It is tipped to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. The smartphone could run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 out-of-the-box.

Additionally, the smartphone is said to come equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It could also offer virtually expandable RAM up to 16GB, and 256GB of inbuilt storage. For optics, the handset could ship with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it is expected to pack an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

Other leaked details are a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support, a fingerprint sensor, and a face unlock feature. However, Oppo is yet to officially confirm any of these leaked specifications, ahead of the launch of the Oppo A78 4G in India.

