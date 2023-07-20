Technology News

Oppo K11 Specifications, Price Leaked via China Telecom Listing: Report

Oppo K11 is reportedly listed on the China Telecom website with the model number PJC110.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 July 2023 19:39 IST
Oppo K11 Specifications, Price Leaked via China Telecom Listing: Report

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo K11 could pack up to 12GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Oppo K11 will get a triple rear camera setup
  • The smartphone is said to get a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display
  • Oppo K11 will be available in two colour options

Oppo K11 is all set to debut in China next week. The company itself has announced the launch to take place on July 25 via its Weibo handle. Now the handset has reportedly been spotted on the China Telecom website just a few days ahead of its launch. The listing reveals its key specifications and other details including storage options as well as expected pricing. Oppo K11 is confirmed to get a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main camera.

A listing on the China Telecom website for the Oppo K11 was spotted by Pricebaba, and the appearance of the smartphone on the regulator's website suggests that it could be launched in China soon. The phone is listed with the model number PJC110. It is tipped to get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412) display. The handset is confirmed to get a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The other two sensors are tipped to be an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens.

Additionally, the listing also suggests the phone will be launched in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB configurations. Other leaked specifications include a 4,870mAh battery, an Android 13 operating system, dual SIM support, NFC support, and a USB Type-C port. The phone's dimensions have been leaked as well and it is said to measure 162.70×75.50×8.23 and weigh 184 grams.

Furthermore, the China Telecom listing also reveals the expected price for the smartphone. The price for Oppo K11 could be set at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000), CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 29,000), and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 32,000) for the 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, respectively.

Recently, Oppo China President, Bobee Liu too shared that the upcoming Oppo K11 5G will be priced around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 22,900). It is confirmed to debut in Glacier Blue and Moon Shadow Gray colour options. The phone is teased with a flat display and a 2.8D curved back with rounded edges. 

Himani Jha
Oppo K11 Specifications, Price Leaked via China Telecom Listing: Report
