Oppo Reno 10 5G Price in India Officially Revealed; Pre-Orders to Begin Today

Oppo Reno 10 5G launched alongside Reno 10 Pro 5G and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G on July 10.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 July 2023 12:29 IST
Oppo Reno 10 5G Price in India Officially Revealed; Pre-Orders to Begin Today

Oppo Reno 10 comes in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey colour options

  • Oppo launched the Oppo 10 5G series earlier this month
  • The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
  • Oppo Reno 10 5G includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor

Oppo Reno 10 5G series launched in India earlier this month. The series comprises three models — Oppo Reno 10 5G, Reno 10 Pro 5G, and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro models are already available for sale on Flipkart and Oppo India's online store. However, the Oppo Reno 10 5G is yet to go on sale. Oppo finally revealed the smartphone's price today via a livestream event and pre-orders for the handset have begun on Flipkart, starting 12:30pm. The Oppo Reno 10 5G comes in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey colour options.

Oppo has officially revealed the price of the newly-launched Oppo Reno 10 5G in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 32,999. However, buyers can also avail of a discount of Rs. 3,000 on select bank cards. The pre-orders for the handset have begun today, July 20, at 12:30pm on Flipkart.

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 10 5G alongside Reno 10 Pro 5G and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G on July 10. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+ 5G price in India is set at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. The phones are already available for sale via Flipkart, Oppo India online store and major retail stores across the country.

Oppo Reno 10 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 10 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080X 2,412 pixels) OLED 3D curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

For optics, Oppo Reno 10 5G ships with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens autofocus and OIS, along with a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. 

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Vibrant, curved-edge display
  • Impressive gaming performance
  • Good battery life, 100W fast charging
  • Quality telephoto and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging or IP rating
  • Spammy notifications from first-party apps
Read detailed Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
