Technology News

AI Will Define Trend for Global Computing Industry, Says AMD Chief

As a chip design foundry, AMD outsources the production of their microchip designs to TSMC, which is headquartered in Hsinchu. 

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 20 July 2023 18:59 IST
AI Will Define Trend for Global Computing Industry, Says AMD Chief

Tech companies have shifted resources to developing chips that have processing power for generative AI

Highlights
  • TSMC controls half the world's output of the silicon wafers
  • California-based AMD is one of the world's largest chip suppliers
  • AMD processors are used from gaming consoles to massive servers

AI will be the "defining mega-trend" for the global computing industry, the head of chip giant AMD said Thursday in Taiwan, where the majority of the world's semiconductors powering the technology is produced. 

California-based Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is one of the world's largest chip suppliers — rivalling giants Intel and Nvidia — and their processors are used in everything from gaming consoles and laptops to massive servers. 

In the past year, tech companies have shifted resources to developing chips that have the processing power for generative AI — which churns out complex content in seconds — after seeing the popularity of products such as ChatGPT

"The innovation opportunities ahead of us are truly enormous and the computing industry is changing very fast," said AMD's CEO Lisa Su, in Taiwan to receive an honorary doctorate from a university in the city of Hsinchu. 

"AI is really the defining megatrend for the next 10 years," she said, adding that generative AI has reshaped how industry players think about tech's possibilities. 

"Every product, every service, every business in the world will be impacted by AI, and the technology is actually evolving faster than anything than I've ever seen before," Su said in her speech to the university. 

As a chip design foundry, AMD outsources the production of their microchip designs to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which is headquartered in Hsinchu. 

The Taiwanese chipmaking giant controls half the world's output of the silicon wafers, which are used to power everything from drip coffee machines to cars and missiles.

Unlike the AMD chief, TSMC's chairman Mark Liu cautioned investors on pinning their expectations of a boom in chips due to generative AI. 

"The short-term frenzy about AI demand definitely cannot be extrapolated for the long term," Liu told shareholders in a conference call Thursday — held around the same time as the university ceremony Su attended. 

"Neither can we predict for the near future, meaning next year, how the sudden demand will continue or flatten out."

TSMC reported a 23 percent drop in its second quarter net income to about $5.85 billion (nearly Rs. 47,950 crore).

"Our second quarter business was impacted by the overall global economic conditions, which dampened the end market demand, and led to customers' ongoing inventory adjustment," said Wendell Huang, TSMC's VP and chief financial officer.

The company also announced that its long-awaited Arizona plant — the first in the United States — has met delays, due to "an insufficient amount of skilled workers", and the start of production will be pushed to 2025, Liu said.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI, AMD, Nvidia, TSMC, Intel, ChatGPT, gaming consoles
PlayStation Summer Sale 2023: The Last of Us Part I, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and More

Related Stories

AI Will Define Trend for Global Computing Industry, Says AMD Chief
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Price in India Revealed: Here’s How Much It Costs
  2. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  4. Aquaman 2 Finishes Third Reshoot Round, Affleck’s Batman Dropped: Report
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Super Telephoto Periscope Camera
  6. OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro Will Be Sold in India at This Price
  7. Realme Pad 2 With 11.5-Inch 120Hz 2K Display Launched in India: See Price
  8. Google Is Testing AI Tools That Can Generate News Articles
  9. All You Need to Know About Barbie vs Oppenheimer: Cast, Age Ratings, More
  10. Netflix to Restrict Account and Password Sharing in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K11 Specifications, Price Leaked via China Telecom Listing: Report
  2. AI Will Define Trend for Global Computing Industry, Says AMD Chief
  3. PlayStation Summer Sale 2023: The Last of Us Part I, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and More
  4. Ola Electric Expects to Quadruple Revenue This Financial Year, Reveal Company Documents
  5. OnePlus 12 India and Global Launch May Take Place in January Next Year: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G Specifications and Design Leak Online Ahead of Debut: Details
  7. North Korean Hacker Group Said to Have Targeted Several US Crypto Firms
  8. Elon Musk Retains Tesla’s BTC Holdings, Boosts DOGE With Scooby-Doo Meme
  9. Nokia's Second-Quarter Profit Falls 37 Percent as US Phone Operators Slash Spending
  10. Vivo Y27 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.