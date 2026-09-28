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  • Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4b) Get New Base Variants in India With 6GB of RAM: Price, Specifications

Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4b) Get New Base Variants in India With 6GB of RAM: Price, Specifications

Nothing Phone (4a) new base variant is offered in only three colour options, while higher-end models ship in four shades.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 September 2026 14:39 IST
Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4b) Get New Base Variants in India With 6GB of RAM: Price, Specifications

Nothing Phone (4b) sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Nothing Phone (4a) is on sale in India via Flipkart
  • Nothing Phone (4a) features a dual rear camera unit
  • Nothing Phone (4b) is offered in three colourways
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Nothing Phone (4a) series was launched in India earlier this year, followed by the tech firm's new entry-level Nothing Phone (4b). The company recently raised the prices of all three smartphones in the lineup by a notable margin, as the ongoing RAM and storage crisis persists. Now, the Carl Pei-led tech firm has launched new base RAM and storage configurations for the Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4b), creating a new entry point for customers. Earlier, the base configuration featured 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, the new option ships with 6GB of RAM and the same internal storage as the now higher-end model.

Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4b) New Base Variant Price, Availability

Nothing Phone (4a) price in India now starts at Rs. 39,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. On the other hand, the price of the new base option of the Nothing Phone (4b), featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is set at Rs. 35,999.

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Both smartphones are currently available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The Nothing Phone (4b) is also offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options, priced at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (4a) is also available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB configurations, going up to Rs. 50,999. The Phone (4b) and Phone (4a) are offered in Black, Blue, and White colourways. However, the Pink colour option of the Phone (4a) is only available with higher-end models.

Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4b) Specifications, Features

The specifications and features of the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4b) remain unchanged. Both phones support dual-SIM connectivity and ship with Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1. The Phone (4a) sports a 6.78-inch (1,224 x 2,720 pixels) LTPS flexible AMOLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, up to a 2,500Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate in gaming mode, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

It is also powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, and a 5,400mAh battery. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (4b) features a 6,000mAh battery, a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,344 pixels) Samsung Super AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz, a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, and the Glyph Bar interface.

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Further reading: Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4b, Nothing, Nothing Phone 4a Price in India, Nothing Phone 4b Price in India, Nothing Phone 4a India Launch, Nothing Phone 4b India Launch, Nothing Phone 4a Specifications, Nothing Phone 4b Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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