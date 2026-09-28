Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will start on October 9. Ahead of the sale, Motorola has announced special prices on a range of its smartphones. The festive sale is confirmed to bring Motorola's Edge and G-series lineups at discounted rates. Models including the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, Motorola Signature and Moto G37 Power are teased to be available at slashed rates.

Motorola Edge, G-Series Phones Get Discount During Flipkart Sale

The Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will begin on Flipkart on October 9, with early access starting October 8 for eligible customers. Motorola confirmed that the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be available at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. This variant is now listed at Rs. 30,999.

The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants of Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will cost Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively, during the sale.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro will be sold for Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026. It is currently listed for Rs. 39,999. The 12GB + 256GB version will be priced at Rs. 39,999.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be available for Rs. 44,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration during the festive sale. It is currently available for Rs. 47,999.

Additionally, the Moto G37 Power is confirmed to be available at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The 4GB + 64GB variant will cost Rs. 16,999, down from the actual price of Rs. 17,249. The 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models will be priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively.

Motorola's premium handset Motorola Signature will be available from Rs. 57,499 during the Flipkart sale for the 12GB + 256GB model. It is now listed for Rs. 59,999. The 16GB + 512GB variant will cost Rs. 62,499.

The company will sell the Moto G06 Power and Motorola Edge 70 Max at discounted rates during the sale. The Moto G06 Power will be priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration, instead of Rs. 15,249.

Motorola Edge 70 Max will start at Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, down from the original price of Rs. 54,999. The 12GB + 256GB model will cost Rs. 56,999.

The discounted prices will be available for a limited period and are subject to stock availability. Most of these offers will go live on October 9, with early access available from October 8. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is confirmed to be available at discounted rates from September 27. The discounted prices mentioned here include bank offers,pre-paid offers and exchange offers.