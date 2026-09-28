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Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Edge 70 Pro, Signature and More to Get Discounts

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Sale, the Motorola Signature will be available from Rs. 57,499 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 September 2026 14:36 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Edge 70 Pro, Signature and More to Get Discounts

Motorola Edge 70 Max will start at Rs. 51,999 during the sale

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Highlights
  • The Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will begin on Flipkart on October 9
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro will be sold for Rs. 36,999
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be available for Rs. 44,999 during the sale
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Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will start on October 9. Ahead of the sale, Motorola has announced special prices on a range of its smartphones. The festive sale is confirmed to bring Motorola's Edge and G-series lineups at discounted rates. Models including the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, Motorola Signature and Moto G37 Power are teased to be available at slashed rates. 

Motorola Edge, G-Series Phones Get Discount During Flipkart Sale

The Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will begin on Flipkart on October 9, with early access starting October 8 for eligible customers. Motorola confirmed that the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be available at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. This variant is now listed at Rs. 30,999.

The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants of Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will cost Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively, during the sale.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro will be sold for Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026. It is currently listed for Rs. 39,999. The 12GB + 256GB version will be priced at Rs. 39,999.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be available for Rs. 44,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration during the festive sale. It is currently available for Rs. 47,999.

Additionally, the Moto G37 Power is confirmed to be available at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The 4GB + 64GB variant will cost Rs. 16,999, down from the actual price of Rs. 17,249. The 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models will be priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively.

Motorola's premium handset Motorola Signature will be available from Rs. 57,499 during the Flipkart sale for the 12GB + 256GB model. It is now listed for Rs. 59,999. The 16GB + 512GB variant will cost Rs. 62,499.

The company will sell the Moto G06 Power and Motorola Edge 70 Max at discounted rates during the sale. The Moto G06 Power will be priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration, instead of Rs. 15,249.

Motorola Edge 70 Max will start at Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, down from the original price of Rs. 54,999. The 12GB + 256GB model will cost Rs. 56,999.

The discounted prices will be available for a limited period and are subject to stock availability. Most of these offers will go live on October 9, with early access available from October 8. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is confirmed to be available at discounted rates from September 27. The discounted prices mentioned here include bank offers,pre-paid offers and exchange offers. 

Motorola Edge 70 Max

Motorola Edge 70 Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Delivers flagship-level performance as promised
  • Value for money
  • Decent telephoto camera performance
  • Unique design for a Motorola
  • Minimal thermal issues
  • Quick in-display fingerprint scanner response
  • Bad
  • Feels quite heavy
  • Inconsistent selfie camera results
  • Thickest Edge 70 series phone
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Max review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and durable design
  • Bright and vibrant curved-edge display
  • Loud and immersive speakers
  • Capable primary camera
  • Good video capture capability
  • Decent macro camera
  • Bad
  • HDR10 support is missing
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Comes with plenty of preinstalled apps
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Fusion review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent performance
  • Clean user interface
  • IP68/IP69 Rating
  • Bad
  • No telephoto lens
  • Thermal performance could be better
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Pro review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Smooth display
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Minimal thermal throttling even after hours of gaming
  • Near-vanilla Android experience
  • Bad
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Charging slower than the competition
  • Same design as budget Motorola phones
  • Lower price-to-performance ratio
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Moto G37 Power

Moto G37 Power

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Same design as the higher-end models
  • Decent camera performance for its price
  • Long battery life
  • Decent gaming performance
  • Bad
  • The plastic frame feels cheap to the touch
  • Relatively slower charging
  • Sub-par display performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G37 Power review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
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Further reading: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart, Motorola Signature, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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