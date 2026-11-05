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iQOO 16 Reportedly Gets SDPPI Certification Ahead of Expected Global Launch

iQOO 16 reportedly spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI platform with model number I2607.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 November 2026 16:41 IST
iQOO 16 Reportedly Gets SDPPI Certification Ahead of Expected Global Launch

iQOO 16 features a triple rear camera setup

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Highlights
  • iQOO 16 was launched in China in September
  • The Chinese variant features a 6.85-inch AMOLED display
  • SDPPI entry suggests that the handset could be nearing its global launch
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iQOO 16 is likely to hit international markets soon. Ahead of any official confirmation, the handset has reportedly appeared on Indonesia's certification database, suggesting that the launch could be around the corner. The iQOO 16 was launched in the Chinese market in September with a 6.85-inch AMOLED display. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. The Chinese variant has an 8,400mAh battery.

iQOO 16 Gets SDPPI Certification

As spotted by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the iQOO 16 has received certification from Indonesia's SDPPI (Directorate General of Resources and Equipment of Post and Information Technology) on November 5, hinting at an upcoming launch in the Southeast Asian market.

VoltiQOO 16 Discussion
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The screenshots of the listing shared by the tipster show the iQOO 16 smartphone with model number I2607. It is listed under PT Vivo Mobile Indonesia on the certification platform.

The certification indicates that the company is preparing to introduce the iQOO 16 in Indonesia. The listing also comes amid rumours about wider international and Indian launches following its debut in China. It is said to go official in India between December 15 and December 17.

The iQOO 16 was launched in China in September with a starting price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Chinese variant features a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

For optics, the iQOO 16 features a triple rear camera setup comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. It has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It has an 8,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. It includes a Q4 gaming chip and has an 8,500 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system. The iQOO 16 has an IP68 and IP69-rated build.

iQOO 16

iQOO 16

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8400mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
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Further reading: iQOO 16, iQOO, iQOO 16 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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