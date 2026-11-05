iQOO 16 is likely to hit international markets soon. Ahead of any official confirmation, the handset has reportedly appeared on Indonesia's certification database, suggesting that the launch could be around the corner. The iQOO 16 was launched in the Chinese market in September with a 6.85-inch AMOLED display. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. The Chinese variant has an 8,400mAh battery.

iQOO 16 Gets SDPPI Certification

As spotted by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the iQOO 16 has received certification from Indonesia's SDPPI (Directorate General of Resources and Equipment of Post and Information Technology) on November 5, hinting at an upcoming launch in the Southeast Asian market.

The screenshots of the listing shared by the tipster show the iQOO 16 smartphone with model number I2607. It is listed under PT Vivo Mobile Indonesia on the certification platform.

The certification indicates that the company is preparing to introduce the iQOO 16 in Indonesia. The listing also comes amid rumours about wider international and Indian launches following its debut in China. It is said to go official in India between December 15 and December 17.

The iQOO 16 was launched in China in September with a starting price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Chinese variant features a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

For optics, the iQOO 16 features a triple rear camera setup comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. It has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It has an 8,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. It includes a Q4 gaming chip and has an 8,500 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system. The iQOO 16 has an IP68 and IP69-rated build.