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Oppo Reno 17, Reno 17 Pro Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of China Launch

The Oppo Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro are tipped to feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 11:53 IST
Oppo Reno 17, Reno 17 Pro Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of China Launch

Oppo Reno 17 is expected to succeed the Reno 16 model (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The Oppo Reno 17 may pack an 8,000mAh battery, tipster claims
  • The Pro variant is tipped to get Dimensity 8550 chipset
  • Oppo Reno 17 series pre-orders are already live in China
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The Oppo Reno 17 series is confirmed to launch in China this month. While the company has yet to announce a launch date, it has begun taking pre-orders for its upcoming lineup, which is expected to comprise the Oppo Reno 17 and the Reno 17 Pro. Ahead of their anticipated debut, a tipster has leaked key specifications of both the upcoming handsets. The standard Reno 17 could get an 8,000mAh-class battery and a Snapdragon chipset, whereas the Pro variant is said to use a MediaTek processor and a smaller battery

Oppo Reno 17 Series Specifications (Leaked)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the two Oppo Reno 17 models are expected to differ in display size (via Gizmochina). The standard Oppo Reno 17 is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch display, while the Reno 17 Pro could come with a slightly smaller 6.3-inch panel.

The leak suggests that both smartphones will feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. However, the tipster has not revealed the main or ultrawide camera sensors.

DCS claimed that the Oppo Reno 17 could pack an 8,000mAh-class battery. On the other hand, the Reno 17 Pro is tipped to feature a 7,200mAh-class cell. If accurate, both models would offer larger batteries than the Reno 16 series. Oppo, notably, launched the Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro in China in June. Both handsets feature a 6,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Oppo is also said to use different processors across the two smartphones. The tipster claims that the standard Reno 17 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Reno 17 Pro is said to use MediaTek's Dimensity 8550 processor.

On the memory front, both the Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro may be offered in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and onboard storage configurations. The smartphones are also tipped to arrive in five colour options — Snow White, Ice Moon White, Cocoa Brown, Starlight Pink, and Encounter Cat (translated from Chinese).

We can expect more details to become official once a launch date for the Oppo Reno 17 series in China is announced. The company is also tipped to bring the lineup to India, with a tipster suggesting that the Reno 17 and Reno 17c could be the models on offer.

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Further reading: Oppo Reno 17, Oppo Reno 17 Specifications, Oppo Reno 17 Pro, Oppo Reno 17 Pro specifications, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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