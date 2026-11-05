Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio Rolls Out Rs. 15 Unlimited 5G Data Pack With 24 Hour Validity for Streaming, Gaming and Downloads

Jio Rolls Out Rs. 15 Unlimited 5G Data Pack With 24-Hour Validity for Streaming, Gaming and Downloads

Jio says the pack is designed for users who need additional data for bandwidth-intensive activities. T

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 November 2026 09:11 IST
Jio Rolls Out Rs. 15 Unlimited 5G Data Pack With 24-Hour Validity for Streaming, Gaming and Downloads

Photo Credit: Jio

The recharge pack is available to users across telecom circles in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The new data add-on pack is priced at Rs. 15 in India
  • The pack supports hotspot tethering for secondary devices
  • Users can purchase the pack via MyJio app and third-party stores
Advertisement

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid data pack in India. The telecom service provider says its new recharge option is aimed at subscribers who need additional data for activities such as 4K video streaming, online gaming, large downloads, and remote work. It is priced at Rs. 15 and provides 24 hours of unlimited high-speed 5G data. Unlike regular data add-ons with a fixed data allowance, the pack is advertised as offering truly unlimited 5G connectivity for its validity period.

Jio Rs. 15 Truly Unlimited 5G Data Pack: Benefits, Validity and Availability

The new Jio Truly Unlimited 5G Data Pack is priced at Rs. 15 and comes with a validity of one day, or 24 hours. According to the telecom operator, the pack offers unlimited high-speed 5G data during this period, allowing subscribers to use Jio's True 5G network without a fixed data allowance.

VoltReliance Jio Discussion
Explore More...

Jio says the pack is designed for users who need additional data for bandwidth-intensive activities. These include streaming movies and live sports in Ultra HD and 4K resolution, as well as competitive multiplayer gaming.

The Rs. 15 pack can also be used for large cloud backups, including high-resolution videos and work files. Jio further highlights hotspot tethering as a use case. This allows subscribers to connect laptops and tablets to a 5G smartphone for remote work, video conferences, and browsing. Users can also download large games, software packages, operating system updates, and offline content.

The new Jio data pack is available across the operator's recharge channels, including the MyJio app, Jio.com, Reliance Retail outlets, general trade point-of-sale outlets, third-party recharge platforms, and Enterprise Jio.com. Subscribers can activate the pack through these channels across India.

The company, notably, recently announced a strategic partnership with Canva to bring Canva AI and other visual communication tools to Jio users in India. As part of their strategic partnership, it is offering free access to Canva Pro and Canva Pro Lite subscriptions with select Jio prepaid plans. Jio customers can avail the free offer via the MyJio app directly from their smartphone.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio prepaid
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

Related Stories

Jio Rolls Out Rs. 15 Unlimited 5G Data Pack With 24-Hour Validity for Streaming, Gaming and Downloads
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio's Rs. 15 5G Data Pack Offers Unlimited High-Speed Data for 24 Hours
  2. iQOO 16 Reportedly Pass SDPPI Certification
  3. Oppo Announces ColorOS 17 Rollout Dates for November: Check List
  4. Vivo X500 Series Will Launch in India Soon: See Specifications
  5. WhatsApp for iPhone Tests Feature to Expand Photos Before Sharing Them
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Meta AI-Powered Image Expansion Feature for iPhone
  2. iQOO 16 Reportedly Gets SDPPI Certification Ahead of Expected Global Launch
  3. French Bank Crédit Mutuel Arkéa Faces EUR 118 Million Hack, With Funds Possibly Moved Into Crypto
  4. Samsung’s Hearing Aid Features Are Coming to Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Buds 3 Pro Early Next Year
  5. Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Lets You Connect Your Phone as a Controller on Smart TVs
  6. OpenAI Introduces Images 2.6 With GIF Support and Faster API Models
  7. ColorOS 17 Release Schedule for November: Check Eligible Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Devices
  8. Vivo X500 Series India Launch Confirmed, Smartwatch and Telephoto Lens to Tag Along
  9. Bitcoin Reclaims $80,000 as US Midterm Election Results Trigger Crypto Market Rally
  10. Apple Charges More Than Three Times Its Cost for iPhone 18 Pro Storage Upgrade: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »