Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid data pack in India. The telecom service provider says its new recharge option is aimed at subscribers who need additional data for activities such as 4K video streaming, online gaming, large downloads, and remote work. It is priced at Rs. 15 and provides 24 hours of unlimited high-speed 5G data. Unlike regular data add-ons with a fixed data allowance, the pack is advertised as offering truly unlimited 5G connectivity for its validity period.

Jio Rs. 15 Truly Unlimited 5G Data Pack: Benefits, Validity and Availability

The new Jio Truly Unlimited 5G Data Pack is priced at Rs. 15 and comes with a validity of one day, or 24 hours. According to the telecom operator, the pack offers unlimited high-speed 5G data during this period, allowing subscribers to use Jio's True 5G network without a fixed data allowance.

Jio says the pack is designed for users who need additional data for bandwidth-intensive activities. These include streaming movies and live sports in Ultra HD and 4K resolution, as well as competitive multiplayer gaming.

The Rs. 15 pack can also be used for large cloud backups, including high-resolution videos and work files. Jio further highlights hotspot tethering as a use case. This allows subscribers to connect laptops and tablets to a 5G smartphone for remote work, video conferences, and browsing. Users can also download large games, software packages, operating system updates, and offline content.

The new Jio data pack is available across the operator's recharge channels, including the MyJio app, Jio.com, Reliance Retail outlets, general trade point-of-sale outlets, third-party recharge platforms, and Enterprise Jio.com. Subscribers can activate the pack through these channels across India.

The company, notably, recently announced a strategic partnership with Canva to bring Canva AI and other visual communication tools to Jio users in India. As part of their strategic partnership, it is offering free access to Canva Pro and Canva Pro Lite subscriptions with select Jio prepaid plans. Jio customers can avail the free offer via the MyJio app directly from their smartphone.