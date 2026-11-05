iQOO Z12 Lite 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Launch as iQOO Z12 SE 5G

The iQOO Z12 Lite 5G has been in the news for a while, and a new leak has now revealed more about its expected specifications. The phone could arrive with an 8,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. Interestingly, the tipster has also suggested that the handset could be called a different name in some markets. The phone has previously appeared on certification and database websites, but iQOO has yet to announce its launch plans.

iQOO Z12 Lite 5G Specifications, Launch Timeline (Expected)

Tipster PassionateGeekz.com (@passionategkeez) has shared the expected specifications of the iQOO Z12 Lite 5G, also suggesting that it could be called the iQOO Z12 SE 5G in some markets. Identified by model number I2603, the phone is tipped to use a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset and pack an 8,000mAh battery with 33W charging. It could offer up to 256GB of storage and run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The tipster says the phone is arriving soon but hasn't shared a launch date or the markets where it will be available.

The I2603 model number has been doing the rounds for a while now. It first appeared in an IMEI database and later turned up on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, where it was listed as the iQOO Z12 Lite 5G. Neither listing revealed its specifications, but they did indicate that iQOO was working on the handset.

Earlier reports also pointed to a 6.77-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the iQOO Z12 Lite 5G. The phone is also tipped to have a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera. However, we do not yet know if these specifications will apply to the purported Z12 SE 5G variant.

The iQOO Z12 Lite 5G is expected to succeed the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G, which launched in India in July. The current model was initially available in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants, followed by a 4GB + 64GB option priced at Rs. 19,499 on Amazon.

For context, the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 50-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel selfie camera and a 6,500mAh battery with 44W charging.