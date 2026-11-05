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iQOO Z12 Lite 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Launch as iQOO Z12 SE 5G

Its model number has appeared on the IMEI database and the Bluetooth SIG certification website.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 November 2026 17:28 IST
iQOO Z12 Lite 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Launch as iQOO Z12 SE 5G

iQOO Z12 Lite may succeed the iQOO Z11 Lite (pictured)

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Highlights
  • iQOO Z12 Lite 5G could launch soon with an 8,000mAh battery
  • The handset could support 33W wired charging
  • It is tipped to use a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset
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The iQOO Z12 Lite 5G has been in the news for a while, and a new leak has now revealed more about its expected specifications. The phone could arrive with an 8,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. Interestingly, the tipster has also suggested that the handset could be called a different name in some markets. The phone has previously appeared on certification and database websites, but iQOO has yet to announce its launch plans.

iQOO Z12 Lite 5G Specifications, Launch Timeline (Expected)

Tipster PassionateGeekz.com (@passionategkeez) has shared the expected specifications of the iQOO Z12 Lite 5G, also suggesting that it could be called the iQOO Z12 SE 5G in some markets. Identified by model number I2603, the phone is tipped to use a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset and pack an 8,000mAh battery with 33W charging. It could offer up to 256GB of storage and run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The tipster says the phone is arriving soon but hasn't shared a launch date or the markets where it will be available.

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The I2603 model number has been doing the rounds for a while now. It first appeared in an IMEI database and later turned up on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, where it was listed as the iQOO Z12 Lite 5G. Neither listing revealed its specifications, but they did indicate that iQOO was working on the handset.

Earlier reports also pointed to a 6.77-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the iQOO Z12 Lite 5G. The phone is also tipped to have a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera. However, we do not yet know if these specifications will apply to the purported Z12 SE 5G variant.

The iQOO Z12 Lite 5G is expected to succeed the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G, which launched in India in July. The current model was initially available in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants, followed by a 4GB + 64GB option priced at Rs. 19,499 on Amazon.

For context, the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 50-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel selfie camera and a 6,500mAh battery with 44W charging.

iQOO Z11 Lite

iQOO Z11 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65-rated design
  • Lasts long on a single charge
  • 44W charging
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • HD+ display
  • Waterdrop notch
  • Single speaker isn?t sufficiently loud or clear
  • Poor camera performance
Read detailed iQOO Z11 Lite review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iQOO, iQOO Z12 Lite 5G, iQOO Z12 SE 5G, iQOO Z11 Lite 5G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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