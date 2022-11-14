Oppo Reno 9 Series, Oppo A1 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Oppo Reno 9 series is believed to be in the works, however, the company is yet to delve into the details regarding these handsets officially. The lineup is said to include the vanilla Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, and Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. Recently, key specifications of the Oppo Reno 9 series have surfaced on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. Furthermore, the details of the Oppo A1 Pro have also emerged. This rumoured handset could be a rebranded version of the yet-to-be-announced Oppo A98.

Oppo Reno 9 specifications (rumoured)

According to the alleged specifications spotted on Weibo, this rumoured Oppo handset is expected to feature a curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,160Hz screen dimming, and 10-bit colour depth. Its screen is also said to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the vanilla Oppo Reno 9 could be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The handset may pack up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, it may get a 64-megapixel OV64C sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS). There could also be a 32-megapixel IMX709 camera on the front.

The Oppo Reno 9 may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It may also get an under-display fingerprint sensor and a single-speaker setup.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro specifications (rumoured)

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro is believed to boast a similar display to the vanilla model of the series. However, it is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, this smartphone could feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera with EIS and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It may also house a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging support. This Oppo handset is also likely to get an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ specifications (rumoured)

The top-of-the-line Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It may also feature a MariSilicon X network processing unit (NPU) chip.

It is likely to feature a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. This smartphone may pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ could get an under-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, and an X-axis linear motor.

Oppo A1 Pro specifications (rumoured)

The Oppo A1 Pro is said to feature a curved display similar to the Reno 9 series. Furthermore, the handset may sport a narrow 2.33mm chin on the front. This smartphone is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

It could pack up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Oppo A1 Pro is said to feature a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 main camera and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It may house a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. This Oppo smartphone could feature a dual speaker setup with a 200 percent 'super volume' feature.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.