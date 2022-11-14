Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 9 Series, Oppo A1 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

The Oppo A1 Pro is believed to be a rebranded Oppo A98.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 November 2022 12:06 IST
Oppo Reno 9 Series, Oppo A1 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

The Oppo A1 Pro may feature a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 main camera

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno Pro+ could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • It may feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage
  • The Oppo Reno 9 series may get a curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Oppo Reno 9 series is believed to be in the works, however, the company is yet to delve into the details regarding these handsets officially. The lineup is said to include the vanilla Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, and Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. Recently, key specifications of the Oppo Reno 9 series have surfaced on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. Furthermore, the details of the Oppo A1 Pro have also emerged. This rumoured handset could be a rebranded version of the yet-to-be-announced Oppo A98.

Oppo Reno 9 specifications (rumoured)

According to the alleged specifications spotted on Weibo, this rumoured Oppo handset is expected to feature a curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,160Hz screen dimming, and 10-bit colour depth. Its screen is also said to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the vanilla Oppo Reno 9 could be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The handset may pack up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, it may get a 64-megapixel OV64C sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS). There could also be a 32-megapixel IMX709 camera on the front.

The Oppo Reno 9 may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It may also get an under-display fingerprint sensor and a single-speaker setup.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro specifications (rumoured)

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro is believed to boast a similar display to the vanilla model of the series. However, it is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, this smartphone could feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera with EIS and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It may also house a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging support. This Oppo handset is also likely to get an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ specifications (rumoured)

The top-of-the-line Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It may also feature a MariSilicon X network processing unit (NPU) chip.

It is likely to feature a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. This smartphone may pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ could get an under-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, and an X-axis linear motor.

Oppo A1 Pro specifications (rumoured)

The Oppo A1 Pro is said to feature a curved display similar to the Reno 9 series. Furthermore, the handset may sport a narrow 2.33mm chin on the front. This smartphone is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

It could pack up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Oppo A1 Pro is said to feature a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 main camera and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It may house a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. This Oppo smartphone could feature a dual speaker setup with a 200 percent 'super volume' feature.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 specifications, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, Oppo Reno 9 Pro specifications, Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus, Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus specifications, Oppo A1 Pro, Oppo A1 Pro specifications
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Twitter to Soon Enable Organisations to Identify Their Associated Accounts, Elon Musk Says
Featured video of the day
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: Hit or Miss?

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 9 Series, Oppo A1 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter's Outsourced Content Moderators Face Layoffs After Musk Takeover
  2. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earphones Review
  3. Black Panther 2 Review: Not Even Ryan Coogler Can Save Marvel’s Phase 4
  4. Vivo X90 Series Launch Set for November 22, Design Teased
  5. Moto G72 Review: The Odd One Out
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Decline in Value Following FTX Bankruptcy
  7. Monica, O My Darling Review: Netflix Movie Is Overstuffed and Undercooked
  8. How to Identify Font in Any Image
  9. Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Review: All About That Display
  10. Oppo Reno 9 Series, Oppo A1 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 9 Series, Oppo A1 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Twitter to Soon Enable Organisations to Identify Their Associated Accounts, Elon Musk Says
  3. Apple vs Epic Games: Antitrust Battle Over iPhone App Store Heads to US Appeals Court
  4. Changpeng Zhao, Michael Saylor Hail Self Custody of Crypto as ‘Fundamental Human Right’
  5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Claws Its Way to $330 Million Opening at Global Box Office
  6. Vivo X90 Series Launch Date Set for November 22, Teased to Feature Zeiss Branded Quad Rear Cameras
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Slide Further in Value Over the Weekend Following FTX Bankruptcy
  8. Tesla to Assist Police Probe Into Fatal Model Y China Crash That Killed Two After Driver Lost Control
  9. Twitter's Outsourced Content Moderators Face Layoffs After Elon Musk Takeover
  10. Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup Finals: How to Watch Live Stream
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.