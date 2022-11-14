Technology News
Vivo Y02 Price, Specifications Tipped, Could Debut as a Budget Phone with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

Vivo Y02 price in India is expected to be set at Rs. 8,449 for the single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 November 2022 12:39 IST
Vivo Y02 Price, Specifications Tipped, Could Debut as a Budget Phone with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

Vivo Y01 was unveiled in India in May

Highlights
  • Vivo Y02 is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery
  • It is likely to come in two colour options
  • Vivo Y02 is tipped to pack a 5-megapixel selfie sensor

Vivo Y02 is reportedly making its way to the Indian market soon, and ahead of its release, India price details and key specifications of the phone have been tipped online. The Vivo Y02 is said to come in two colour options and could be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. The entry-level smartphone is expected to carry a single 8-megapixel sensor. The Vivo Y02 is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Vivo Y02 is likely to succeed the Vivo Y01 that debuted in India in May this year.

Known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has leaked the India pricing details and specifications of the Vivo Y02. According to the tipster, the handset will be priced at Rs. 8,449 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It is said to come in Cosmic Grey and Orchid Blue colour options.

As per the leak, the anticipated dual SIM Vivo Y02 will run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and will feature a 6.51-inch Halo Full View IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is said to support an Eye Protection Mode to reduce Blue Light emission. It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

For optics, Vivo Y02 is expected to feature a single 8-megapixel primary sensor at the rear. For selfies, there could be a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front as well. Vivo is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery on the Vivo Y02, with support for standard charging.

However, there is no official word from Vivo about the Vivo Y02's India launch yet.

The Vivo Y01 was launched in May earlier with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It is offered in Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue colours.

It has a waterdrop-style display notch and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The Vivo Y01 also comes with 1TB of expandable storage support through a dedicated microSD card. It also offers an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Vivo Y01, Vivo Y02, Vivo Y02 Price in India, Vivo Y02 Price, Vivo Y02 Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
