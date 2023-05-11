Technology News
Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Reportedly Spotted on BIS Website, Suggest Imminent India Launch

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 11 May 2023 19:33 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is expected to succeed the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • The Oppo Reno 10 series is said to launch with base, pro, pro+ models
  • Reno 10 Pro and Pro+ were spotted with CPH2525, CPH2521 model names
  • The phones are expected to boot Android 13-based ColorOS 13

Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ are expected to launch in India soon. The purported handsets are expected to succeed the Oppo Reno 9 series models — the Oppo Reno 9 Pro and the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. The Oppo Reno 10 series, likely to be released later this year in China, is expected to include the Oppo Reno 10 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G models. The models are also speculated to launch globally. Reportedly, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Pro+ models were recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, thereby indicating an imminent India launch.

A MySmartPrice report claimed to have spotted the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ on the BIS website. The report suggests that the phones have obtained BIS certification with model numbers CPH2525 and CPH2521. The listing confirms the imminent launch of the Oppo Reno 10 series models in India but did not show any specifications of the devices.

Previous reports suggested that the Oppo Reno 10 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display panel. Leaked renders of the phone showed a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display for the selfie camera. The back panel houses an elliptical module that holds the triple rear camera unit with three camera sensors aligned vertically alongside a dual-tone LED flash unit. 

The leak added that the Oppo Reno 10 Pro will measure 163.2mm x 74.2mm x 7.9mm (10.2mm including the rear camera bump). The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, on the other hand, is expected to feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. 

A 91Mobiles report citing a Geekbench listing suggested that the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and probably up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro could come equipped with up to 12GB of RAM.

An earlier report noted that the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ model is likely to sport a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 64-megapixel sensor with periscopic lens. The speculated 32-megapixel front camera is said to be housed with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The report added that the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ handset is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 100W fast charging support and could come equipped with a USB Type-C port. All Oppo Reno 10 series phones are said to boot Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Oppo Reno 9 Series, Oppo, Oppo Reno 10 Series, Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G Specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
