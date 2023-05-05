Technology News

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Design Shown From All Angles

Oppo Reno 10 lineup may comprise three models — Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 May 2023 18:29 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ @OnLeaks

Oppo Reno 10 Pro appears to have curved edges

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 10 series is likely to succeed Oppo Reno 9 lineup
  • Renders suggests hole-punch display design
  • Oppo Reno 9 series launched in China in November last year

Oppo Reno 10 series is reportedly in the works. Like the Oppo Reno 9 family, the next-generation Reno lineup is expected to include at least three models — Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. Ahead of any official announcement, high-quality renders of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro have surfaced online. The images show the handset in black shade with a hole-punch cutout on the display. It is seen with curved edges and appears to have a triple rear camera unit. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display. It is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Alleged renders of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro were shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), in collaboration with MySmartPrice. The renders show the handset with a hole-punch design to house the selfie shooter. It is seen in black shade and it appears to have curved edges. It is seen with a triple rear camera setup with three camera sensors aligned vertically alongside dual-tone LED flash. The new camera island design marks a shift from what was seen on Oppo Reno 9 Pro's dual rear camera unit. Further, the power button and the volume rocker appear to be placed on the right spine. The speaker grille and a USB Type-C port are seen arranged at the bottom.

As per the leak, Oppo Reno 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch display. It is said to measure 163.2×74.2×7.9mm (10.2mm including rear camera bump).

Previous reports suggested that the Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ would be unveiled in China in the next three months. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro is speculated to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It will succeed the Oppo Reno 9 Pro which was launched in China in November last year with a starting price tag of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 16GB + 256GB storage variant.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Dual rear cameras comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 32-megapixel selfie sensor, and 4,500mAh battery are the other key features of the device. It comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage and supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus, Oppo, Oppo Reno 9 Series, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
