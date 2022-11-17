Technology News
Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Specifications Leaked, May Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 17 November 2022 18:28 IST
Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Specifications Leaked, May Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is said to offer 80W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ could feature a 120Hz display
  • It will be launched on November 24
  • Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ launch is just a couple of days away, and the upcoming smartphone has been leaked again, ahead of its debut. As per the new leak, the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display and will pack a triple-tear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The leak also hints at the presence of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC on the upcoming Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. The company has already confirmed that the handset will pack a 4,700mAh battery. The handset will debut in China on November 24 alongside the vanilla Oppo Reno 9 and Oppo Reno 9 Pro.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) leaked the specifications of Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ on Twitter. As per the leak, the upcoming handset will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM (Pulse-width modulation) dimming and 10-bit resolution. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is said to carry a triple camera setup at the rear comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. It could offer 80W fast charging support as well. The handset is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is said to weigh 192 grams.

Oppo had already announced that the launch of Oppo Reno 9 series will take place on November 24. The launch event will begin at 2.30pm local time (12:00pm IST). The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is already teased to come with a 4,700mAh battery and 7.99mm thickness. It is confirmed to carry 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will be unveiled alongside the regular Oppo Reno 9 and Oppo Reno 9 Pro. The vanilla variant and the Oppo Reno 9 Pro will come with a 4,500mAh battery and 7.19mm thickness. The Oppo Reno 9 will pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro is confirmed to feature up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
