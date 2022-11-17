Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ launch is just a couple of days away, and the upcoming smartphone has been leaked again, ahead of its debut. As per the new leak, the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display and will pack a triple-tear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The leak also hints at the presence of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC on the upcoming Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. The company has already confirmed that the handset will pack a 4,700mAh battery. The handset will debut in China on November 24 alongside the vanilla Oppo Reno 9 and Oppo Reno 9 Pro.
Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) leaked the specifications of Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ on Twitter. As per the leak, the upcoming handset will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM (Pulse-width modulation) dimming and 10-bit resolution. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is said to carry a triple camera setup at the rear comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. It could offer 80W fast charging support as well. The handset is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is said to weigh 192 grams.
Oppo had already announced that the launch of Oppo Reno 9 series will take place on November 24. The launch event will begin at 2.30pm local time (12:00pm IST). The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is already teased to come with a 4,700mAh battery and 7.99mm thickness. It is confirmed to carry 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will be unveiled alongside the regular Oppo Reno 9 and Oppo Reno 9 Pro. The vanilla variant and the Oppo Reno 9 Pro will come with a 4,500mAh battery and 7.19mm thickness. The Oppo Reno 9 will pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro is confirmed to feature up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.
