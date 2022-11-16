Technology News
Oppo A1 Pro 5G With 108-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A1 Pro 5G pricing starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,600).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 16 November 2022 19:05 IST
Oppo A1 Pro 5G With 108-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A1 Pro 5G comes in Dawn Gold, Moon Sea Black, and Zhaoyu Blue colourways

Highlights
  • Oppo A1 Pro 5G will go on sale in China from November 25
  • The available RAM can be "extended" to up to 20GB
  • Oppo A1 Pro 5G is offered in three RAM and storage configurations

Oppo A1 Pro 5G has debuted in China as the latest entrant in the company's A series. The new Oppo smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. The Oppo A1 Pro 5G is equipped with a 108-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The handset's display features a hole-punch cutout that houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4800mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and three distinct colour options to choose from.

Oppo A1 Pro 5G price, availability

The price of Oppo A1 Pro 5G has been set at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000), while the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (26,000). The phone comes in Dawn Gold, Moon Sea Black, and Zhaoyu Blue colour options and is currently available for pre-orders in China, and will go on sale starting November 25.

Details on the availability of the Oppo A1 Pro 5G in markets other than China are yet to be revealed by the company.

Oppo A1 Pro 5G specifications

As per the official listing on Oppo's China website, the dual SIM Oppo A1 Pro 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The curved screen also comes with a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and has a pixel density of 394ppi. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. With additional unused storage, the inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 20GB.

For photos and videos, the Oppo A1 Pro 5G carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, with an f/1.7 lens and an 84-degree field of view. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter portrait lens with f//2.4 lense 89-degree field of view. The smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.4 lens and 82 degrees field of view, for selfies and video chats.

The Oppo A1 Pro 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and NFC. Sensors onboard include a geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature for biometric authentication.

The company has equipped the Oppo A1 Pro 5G with a 4,800mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Besides, the phone has 7.7mm thickness and weighs 171g, according to the company.

