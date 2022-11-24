Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 9 Series With Curved OLED Displays, 32 Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 9 Series With Curved OLED Displays, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 9 Pro and Reno 9 Pro+ feature a MariSilicon X image chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair |  Updated: 24 November 2022 15:36 IST
Oppo Reno 9 Series With Curved OLED Displays, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo/ Weibo

Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+ come in multiple shades

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 9 and Reno 9 Pro have 4,500mAh battery
  • All three models run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.0
  • Oppo Reno 9 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 smartphones were launched in China on Thursday. The flagship Oppo Reno 9 series models have a similar design and feature 6.7-inch OLED curved displays with full-HD+resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The 5G-enabled smartphones offer up to 512GB of onboard storage and come with 32-megapixel selfie shooters. The vanilla Oppo Reno 9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SOC, the Reno 9 Pro gets a Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the Reno 9 Pro+ comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+ price

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,700) for the base 16GB + 256GB storage variant. The price goes up to CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,300) for the 16GB + 512GB storage model. It comes in Bihai Qing, Bright Moon Black, and Tomorrow Gold shades.

On the other hand, Oppo Reno 9 Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 16GB + 256GB storage variant and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the 16GB + 512GB storage model. It comes in Bright Moon Black, Slightly Drunken, and Tomorrow Gold colours.

The regular Oppo Reno 9 costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 8GB + 256GB model and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The top variant with 12GB + 512GB is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000). It is offered in All Things Red, Bright Moon Black, Tomorrow Gold, and Slightly Drunken colour options.

All Oppo Reno 9 series devices are available for pre-order and will go on sale in China from December 2.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) runs ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and offers 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut with 394ppi pixel density. The display also offers HDR10+ support and 950 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with Adreno 730 GPU and 16GB of LPDDR5.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, 84-degree field of view and f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel macro sensor with 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with 84-degree field of view and f/2.4 lens. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 90-degree field of view. Oppo has also packed the MariSilicon X chip with the camera for better imaging performance.

There is up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage on the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, OTG, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, e-compass, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, distance sensor, and infrared remote control. Further, it supports the face unlock feature and has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

It features a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ measures 161.5x73.6x7.9mm and weighs 192 grams.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, coupled with Mali G610 MC6 GPU and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro sports dual rear cameras comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and 86 degrees of field of view and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens and 112-degree field of view. For selfies, it has the same 32-megapixel selfie sensor. It feature MariSilicon X image chip as well. 

There is also up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage on the Oppo Reno 9 Pro, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options are identical to the Oppo Reno Pro+ model, as are the sensors.

It features a 4,500mAh battery, with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. Oppo has listed the handset with 162.3x 74.2x7.19mm dimensions and it weighs 174 grams.

Oppo Reno 9 specifications

The Oppo Reno 9 also features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ and Oppo Reno 9 Pro. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC along with Adreno 642L GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

It has a dual rear camera setup identical to the Oppo Reno 9 Pro model. The camera setup comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and 80-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The vanilla model also includes a 32-megapixel selfie sensor at the front.

The Oppo Reno 9 packs 512GB of UFS3.1 onboard storage, which doesn't support expansion. Connectivity options and sensors are also identical to the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+, and Oppo Reno 9 Pro. It also comes with face unlock feature and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It features a 4,500mAh battery, with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. Oppo has listed the same weight and dimensions for the Oppo Reno 9 and Oppo Reno 9 Pro.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 9 Pro+

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Oppo Reno 9

Oppo Reno 9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Oppo Reno 9 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 9 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus, Oppo Reno 9 Price, Oppo Reno 9 Pro Price, Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus Price, Oppo Reno 9 Specifications, Oppo Reno 9 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
BTC Likely to Soon Lose Its Value as Payment Tool for Cyber Criminals: Kaspersky
Featured video of the day
Defunc Home: Killer Combo of Sound and Style

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 9 Series With Curved OLED Displays, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  2. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ Launched: All You Need to Know
  3. Meta Allows Quest VR Headset Usage Without a Facebook Account
  4. iPad 10th Generation (2022) Review
  5. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  6. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  7. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans Introduced: Details
  8. Google Is Restoring App Permission List on Play Store 
  9. PayPal Stops Accepting New Users in Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis
  10. Vivo TWS 3, TWS 3 Pro With ANC, Lossless Audio Support Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 9 Series With Curved OLED Displays, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. BTC Likely to Soon Lose Its Value as Payment Tool for Cyber Criminals: Kaspersky
  3. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G Get One UI 5.0 Update With Voice Focus Feature
  4. Snapdragon 782G Chipset Launched, Will Replace Snapdragon 778G+ Platform: Details
  5. Bank of Japan Plans to Rope-In Other Major Lenders in Digital Yen CBDC Trials: Report
  6. Elon Musk Urged by US Senator to Better Protect US Users' Data After Whistleblower Testimony
  7. ISRO's RH200 Sounding Rocket Registers 200th Consecutive Successful Launch
  8. Meta Allows Quest VR Headset Usage Without Facebook Account As Firm Bows to German Regulator
  9. iPhone 14 Series OLED Displays Were Largely Supplied by Samsung: Report
  10. iQoo 11 Series First Look Revealed Ahead of Launch, Confirms Presence of Vivo V2 ISP
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.