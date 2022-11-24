Oppo Reno 9 Pro+, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 smartphones were launched in China on Thursday. The flagship Oppo Reno 9 series models have a similar design and feature 6.7-inch OLED curved displays with full-HD+resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The 5G-enabled smartphones offer up to 512GB of onboard storage and come with 32-megapixel selfie shooters. The vanilla Oppo Reno 9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SOC, the Reno 9 Pro gets a Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the Reno 9 Pro+ comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+ price

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,700) for the base 16GB + 256GB storage variant. The price goes up to CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,300) for the 16GB + 512GB storage model. It comes in Bihai Qing, Bright Moon Black, and Tomorrow Gold shades.

On the other hand, Oppo Reno 9 Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 16GB + 256GB storage variant and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the 16GB + 512GB storage model. It comes in Bright Moon Black, Slightly Drunken, and Tomorrow Gold colours.

The regular Oppo Reno 9 costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 8GB + 256GB model and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The top variant with 12GB + 512GB is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000). It is offered in All Things Red, Bright Moon Black, Tomorrow Gold, and Slightly Drunken colour options.

All Oppo Reno 9 series devices are available for pre-order and will go on sale in China from December 2.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) runs ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and offers 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut with 394ppi pixel density. The display also offers HDR10+ support and 950 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with Adreno 730 GPU and 16GB of LPDDR5.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, 84-degree field of view and f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel macro sensor with 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with 84-degree field of view and f/2.4 lens. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 90-degree field of view. Oppo has also packed the MariSilicon X chip with the camera for better imaging performance.

There is up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage on the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, OTG, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, e-compass, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, distance sensor, and infrared remote control. Further, it supports the face unlock feature and has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

It features a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ measures 161.5x73.6x7.9mm and weighs 192 grams.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, coupled with Mali G610 MC6 GPU and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro sports dual rear cameras comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and 86 degrees of field of view and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens and 112-degree field of view. For selfies, it has the same 32-megapixel selfie sensor. It feature MariSilicon X image chip as well.

There is also up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage on the Oppo Reno 9 Pro, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options are identical to the Oppo Reno Pro+ model, as are the sensors.

It features a 4,500mAh battery, with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. Oppo has listed the handset with 162.3x 74.2x7.19mm dimensions and it weighs 174 grams.

Oppo Reno 9 specifications

The Oppo Reno 9 also features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ and Oppo Reno 9 Pro. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC along with Adreno 642L GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

It has a dual rear camera setup identical to the Oppo Reno 9 Pro model. The camera setup comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and 80-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The vanilla model also includes a 32-megapixel selfie sensor at the front.

The Oppo Reno 9 packs 512GB of UFS3.1 onboard storage, which doesn't support expansion. Connectivity options and sensors are also identical to the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+, and Oppo Reno 9 Pro. It also comes with face unlock feature and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It features a 4,500mAh battery, with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. Oppo has listed the same weight and dimensions for the Oppo Reno 9 and Oppo Reno 9 Pro.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.