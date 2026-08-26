Philips is preparing to launch a new smartphone in India, with the S7221 now listed on an Amazon microsite. The listing confirms the upcoming handset will be sold through Amazon and reveals some details about its design and hardware. Philips has yet to announce the phone's price or launch date, but the microsite indicates that it will arrive soon. The S7221 will add a new smartphone to the company's existing mobile phone portfolio in the country.

Philips S7221 India Launch Imminent, Amazon Listing Reveals 5G Support and More

The Amazon microsite says that the Philips S7221 phone is launching soon and it will be avaialble for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site. The company has not announced a specific launch date or revealed the handset's price yet. The handset will be available with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. The company added that the phone will also support 5G connectivity.

The Philips S7221 is confirmed to feature a 120Hz display and dual stereo speakers with an Ultra Max audio feature. For cameras, the phone will have a 64-megapixel AI-assisted rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Images of the Philips S7221 on the Amazon microsite show a flat display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. At the back, the phone has a rectangular camera module in the upper-left corner, with two cameras arranged vertically alongside a circular LED flash. The Philips logo sits near the middle of the rear panel.

The Philips S7221 is shown in black and silver finishes on the Amazon microsite, while another image also shows a white variant. The phone has a flat frame with rounded corners, while the rear panel appears to curve slightly towards the edges.

The microsite confirms that the Philips S7221 carries an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating. The smartphone is expected to expand the company's local portfolio with a conventional 5G smartphone.

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