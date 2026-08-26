The Poco F9 series is all set to be launched in the global markets soon. The company recently confirmed that its upcoming performance-focussed lineup will include two models — Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra, with the vanilla F9 variant unlikely to debut. Both models expected to be based on the Redmi K100 series smartphones sold in China. The Xiaomi sub-brand has now revealed that the Poco F9 series will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship mobile chipset.

Poco F9 Pro, F9 Ultra Chipsets Teased

In an X post, Poco revealed confirmed that the upcoming Poco F9 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset family. The handsets are expected to mirror the chipset configuration of the corresponding Redmi K100 series models in China. The Poco F9 Ultra will feature the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, while the Poco F9 Pro is confirmed to use the binned version of the SoC, known as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V series.

Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 family chipsets across the lineup.

Every POCO F9 Series model is built for flagship performance.



Check it out: https://t.co/Qurri4Wxwj pic.twitter.com/gXelNJaNDV — POCO (@POCOGlobal) August 25, 2026

The announcement comes a day after the company revealed that the global launch of the series will take place on September 1. Poco's F9 Ultra will come in a Dark Cherry colourway, with glass-fibre finish. On the other hand, the F9 Pro will be available in Aurora Green, featuring full-panel luminous design that can absorb sunlight or indoor light and emit a soft, uniform glow in darkness.

Previous reports have suggested that the F9 Pro could feature a 6.59-inch QHD+ Plastic OLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate, while the F9 Ultra may get a larger 6.85-inch display with a 2,608x1,200-pixel resolution. Both phones are expected to be available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The F9 Pro is tipped to feature a triple rear-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and 50-megapixel 3x telephoto camera with OIS. The F9 Ultra could add a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera.

Per reports, the Pro model could debut a 6,330mAh battery, while the F9 Ultra is expected to pack a larger 8,050mAh cell. Both phones could support 100W wired charging.