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  • Nothing OS 5.0 Announced With Over 80 Design Changes, Performance Upgrades: See Release Schedule

Nothing OS 5.0 Announced With Over 80 Design Changes, Performance Upgrades: See Release Schedule

Nothing will start rolling out the beta version of the Nothing OS 5.0 on Wednesday.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2026 16:40 IST
Nothing OS 5.0 Announced With Over 80 Design Changes, Performance Upgrades: See Release Schedule

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing OS 5.0 brings refined animations

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Highlights
  • Nothing Phone (3) will receive the Nothing OS 5.0 beta first
  • Nothing OS 5.0 is claimed to improve touch response
  • Nothing OS 5.0 brings a new Glyph Timer widget
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Nothing OS 5.0 was introduced on Tuesday as the UK-based tech firm's latest user interface for its smartphones. The new UI is based on the latest Android 17 version, which was launched earlier this year. The smartphone maker says that Nothing OS 5.0 brings more than 80 updates to its handsets, including design changes, new personalisation options, performance enhancements, and AI tools. The Carl Pei-led tech firm has also announced the Nothing OS 5.0 open beta programme. The beta version of the software will be first rolled out to Nothing Phone (3), the London-based company's flagship handset.

Nothing OS 5.0 Availability, Rollout Schedule

In a press release, the Carl Pei-led tech firm announced the launch of Nothing OS 5.0. It has been introduced as the company's latest software version for its handsets, which is built on Android 17. Nothing has announced that the Nothing OS 5.0 Open Beta version will start rolling out on August 26 (Wednesday), at 3:30 pm IST. The Nothing Phone (3) will be the first smartphone from the company to receive the beta version of the latest software, with the stable release planned for the middle of October.

After the Nothing Phone 3, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro will get the Nothing OS 5.0 beta version in early September, followed by the Phone (4a), Phone (3a) Pro, and Phone (3a) in late September. These four models will receive the stable Nothing OS 5.0 update in early November. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus will get the beta update in the middle of October, with the stable release planned for the middle of November.

nothing os 50 release schedule inline Nothing OS 5.0

The best version of the Nothing OS 5.0 update will starting rolling out on Wednesday.
Photo Credit: Nothing

 

The Nothing Phone (4b) will also receive the Nothing OS 5.0 beta version in the middle of December and the stable version in the middle of January. Lastly, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite and the CMF Phone 2 Pro will also get the stable Nothing OS 5.0 update in late December and the middle of January, respectively. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is the only handset from the company's sub-brand to make it to the list of eligible devices.

Nothing OS 5.0 Design Changes and Performance Upgrades

The Nothing OS 5.0 will upgrade the eligible smartphones to Android 17. It brings redesigned icons for apps, Settings, Camera, Gallery, and the status bar. Widgets and the search bar have been redesigned to feature transparent details, which is said to add “depth and layering”. The Nothing OS 5.0 updates Gallery with similar transparent details. It also introduces a new adaptive colour system, which is capable of drawing shades from the Home Screen wallpaper, adding tints to app icons and widgets.

On top of this, the Nothing OS 5.0 update brings the Geist typeface, while revising system text size. The OS also introduces two new lock screen clock faces, namely Gooey and Micrographics. Users will also be able to select and move multiple apps and widgets across the Home Screen at once. It also brings two new widgets, dubbed Collector and Away Time.

The Nothing OS 5.0 introduces a dedicated app for the Glyph Interface, along with a Glyph Timer widget. The tech firm claims that the Android 17-based update improves touch response and background app retention, along with enhanced system resource management. The OS will also ship with other system-level refinements and fresh system animations.

Lastly, the Nothing OS 5.0 update also makes the Essential Voice tool “faster”, while also improving its performance to deliver better transcriptions. The Essential Space also gets the Smart Collections feature, which is capable of organising and recommending content for new and existing Collections. Finally, the Essential Apps Builder will now be available as a standalone app with the Nothing OS 5.0 update.

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy design
  • The new Glyph Interface is fun to use
  • Primary camera is fantastic
  • Decent everyday performance
  • IP68 rating
  • Good battery backup
  • Bad
  • Doesn't come cheap
  • No charger in the box
  • Periscope and ultra-wide camera performance inconsistent
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3 review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique and stylish metal unibody design
  • Glyph Matrix is useful
  • Nothing OS is fun and unique
  • Impressive telephoto camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Display does not refresh at 144Hz
  • Lacks HDR support in OTT apps
  • Average ultrawide camera
Read detailed Nothing Phone 4a Pro review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x1800 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • No Bloatware
  • Bad
  • Limited IP rating
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Lite

Nothing Phone 3a Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Smooth and customisable software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • No Telephoto lens
  • Minimal ingress protection
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Lite review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1,080x2,392 pixels
CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Standout design
  • Bright OLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bloat-free and minimal software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Minimal ingress protection
  • The back panel is no longer replaceable
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Nothing OS 5 0, Nothing, Nothing OS 5 0 Beta Release Schedule, Nothing OS 5 0 Features
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Nothing OS 5.0 Announced With Over 80 Design Changes, Performance Upgrades: See Release Schedule
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