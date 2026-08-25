Discord has responded to Take-Two's subpoena requests seeking information associated with online accounts posting and sharing Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks. The messaging platform popular with gamers has come under spotlight after Cyberleek, the group behind GTA 6 leaks, used its servers to share alleged gameplay footage from the title. Discord said Monday it had not yet been served with a subpoena from Take-Two.

The update came from Discord marketing director Ryan K. Rigney, days after Take-Two reportedly filed subpoena requests with the Southern District Court of New York. The Rockstar parent is seeking the release of information on accounts sharing alleged gameplay videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 on online platforms.

“Discord has not yet been served with a subpoena from Take Two,” Rigney confirmed in a post on X. “When we do, we'll evaluate the validity and scope before responding.”

I can share an update on this:



Discord has not yet been served with a subpoena from Take Two.



When we do, we'll evaluate the validity and scope before responding. https://t.co/FshT3VlUCy — Ryan K. Rigney (@RKRigney) August 24, 2026

Take-Two Hunts GTA 6 Leaker

Take-Two has reportedly petitioned Discord, Microsoft, and X (formerly Twitter) to release user data associated with accounts posting and sharing GTA 6 leaks on their respective platforms in order to identify the persons behind the accounts.

The company is also reportedly seeking associated account information, including user data and connected Microsoft OneDrive and Xbox account data for the users. Take-Two's legal request has sparked concerns over account privacy on platforms like Discord and X.

GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games and Take-Two have not yet publicly commented on the leaks. Internally, however, according to a Bloomberg report, it's “all hands on deck” at the companies as they try to track down the person or persons behind Cyberleek, the group leaking alleged GTA 6 content. Take-Two has not yet identified the leaker, nor has it ascertained the original source of the leaked materials from the game.

GTA 6 Leaks Continue

Meanwhile, GTA 6 leaks, which first surfaced on August 18, have now entered their second week. Cyberleek released more alleged GTA 6 gameplay videos on Monday and Tuesday, showing yet more content from the upcoming open world crime title.

One of the leaked gameplay clips from August 24 shows an explicit scene of Jason Duvall, one of GTA 6's two playable protagonists, exploring a nudist community. On August 25, two separate leaked videos showed the protagonist exploring a nightclub and bicycling on a beach.

The leaked videos have been reposted and shared online on platforms like X several times. As many as a dozen alleged gameplay clips from GTA 6 have now surfaced online since last week.

The leaks appeared online days before Grand Theft Auto 6 was set to get an official extended trailer on Netflix. Rockstar will premiere an extended look at the game exclusively on the streaming service on August 27. The trailer will be shared on YouTube six hours after the Netflix premiere. GTA 6 will launch on PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.