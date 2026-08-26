Nothing has been steadily expanding its portfolio of true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The company recently debuted the Nothing Ear (3a) as the latest pair of affordable earbuds in select markets. Now, the UK-based brand appears to be gearing up to introduce another TWS offering. According to a report, a new pair of wireless earbuds have been spotted on a certification platform, which not only confirms their development, but also provides an early look at the charging case and its battery specifications.

Nothing Buds Pro 2 FCC Certification

According to an Xpertpick report, the Nothing Buds Pro 2 have appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website. They were reportedly listed with the model number B195 and FCC ID 2AZEQ-B195C. The regulatory filing also includes label artwork that explicitly mentions the Nothing Buds Pro 2 name, confirming its moniker.

Notably, devices sold or manufactured in the US are mandated to get FCC approval to ensure compliance with radio frequency (RF) emission regulations.

According to the FCC documents, the charging case could feature a 3.8V, 460mAh lithium-ion battery, with a rated energy capacity of 1.748Wh. The case has a 5V/0.6A input rating and a 5V/0.24A output rating. This suggests that the charging case could support wired charging at up to around 3W.

In terms of design, the case of the purported earbuds may have a rounded rectangular shape. There appears to be a large recessed section on the rear and a curved lower portion. The regulatory label reportedly mentions its dimensions as 26.45x16.92 mm.

Nothing, notably, has previously used the Buds Pro moniker, but only for products under its sub-brand CMF. If accurate, the Nothing Buds Pro 2 could be the first TWS earphones from the company to carry the “Buds Pro” branding.

Other information such as their launch date, availability, features, and specifications currently remains under wraps.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Ear (3a) are the company's latest TWS offering. They offer active noise cancellation, a 12mm dynamic driver, LDAC support, Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity and a new Audio Snapshot feature for capturing short audio clips. Nothing has also introduced custom audio features, gesture controls and extended battery life with the charging case.