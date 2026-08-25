Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo were launched in India on Tuesday, as the first two smartphones from Fire-Bollt's new sub-brand, marking the tech firm's entry into the country's handset market. Both phones are scheduled to go on sale next month via an e-commerce platform in six and five colour options, respectively. The two new handsets are powered by Unisoc chipsets. Both Boltt phones are equipped with a 6.79-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen. Moreover, the Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo boast 6,000mAh batteries. Similarly, both smartphones carry a dual camera system on the back, placed inside a square-shaped camera island.

Boltt Ace 5G, Boltt Evo Price in India, Availability

Boltt Ace 5G price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 14,999. The top-of-the-line option, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 15,999.

On the other hand, the price of the new Boltt Evo starts at Rs. 10,999 in India for the base variant with the same RAM and storage as the Ace 5G. Meanwhile, the 6GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 11,999. The company is providing a discount of Rs. 1,000 as part of its Day 1 offer on both handsets, regardless of variant.

The new Boltt phones will go on sale in India on September 1 via Flipkart. The Boltt Ace 5G is offered in Arctic White, Burgundy Bliss, Forest Green, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue colour options. On the other hand, the Boltt Evo will be available for purchase in Arctic White, Berry Red, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue colourways.

(This is a developing story, please refresh to see updates...)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.