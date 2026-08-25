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  • Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.79 Inch HD+ Display: Price, Specifications

Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.79-Inch HD+ Display: Price, Specifications

Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo are the first two handsets from Fire-Boltt’s new sub-brand, marking the brand’s entry into the Indian smartphone market.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2026 13:27 IST
Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.79-Inch HD+ Display: Price, Specifications

Boltt Ace 5G carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo are powered by Unisoc SoCs
  • Boltt Ace 5G is offered in six colour options
  • Both phones will go on sale in India next month
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Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo were launched in India on Tuesday, as the first two smartphones from Fire-Bollt's new sub-brand, marking the tech firm's entry into the country's handset market. Both phones are scheduled to go on sale next month via an e-commerce platform in six and five colour options, respectively. The two new handsets are powered by Unisoc chipsets. Both Boltt phones are equipped with a 6.79-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen. Moreover, the Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo boast 6,000mAh batteries. Similarly, both smartphones carry a dual camera system on the back, placed inside a square-shaped camera island.

Boltt Ace 5G, Boltt Evo Price in India, Availability

Boltt Ace 5G price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 14,999. The top-of-the-line option, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 15,999.

On the other hand, the price of the new Boltt Evo starts at Rs. 10,999 in India for the base variant with the same RAM and storage as the Ace 5G. Meanwhile, the 6GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 11,999. The company is providing a discount of Rs. 1,000 as part of its Day 1 offer on both handsets, regardless of variant.

The new Boltt phones will go on sale in India on September 1 via Flipkart. The Boltt Ace 5G is offered in Arctic White, Burgundy Bliss, Forest Green, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue colour options. On the other hand, the Boltt Evo will be available for purchase in Arctic White, Berry Red, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue colourways.

 

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Further reading: Boltt Ace 5G, Boltt Evo, Fire Boltt, Boltt Ace 5G Price in India, Boltt Evo Price in India, Boltt Ace 5G India Launch, Boltt Evo India Launch, Boltt Ace 5G Specifications, Boltt Evo Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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