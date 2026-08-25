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Nokia 300 Charge Feature Phone Announced 3,700mAh Battery, Reverse Charging Support: Price, Specifications

Nokia’s 300 Charge brings reverse charging capability to feature phones using a physical button

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2026 15:32 IST
Nokia 300 Charge Feature Phone Announced 3,700mAh Battery, Reverse Charging Support: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia 300 Charge is currently on sale in the Philippines

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Highlights
  • Nokia 300 Charge has a ruggedised cosmetic design
  • The feature phone also has a rear camera
  • It's removable battery can be charged at 10W
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HMD has added a new member to its feature phone family with the launch of the Nokia 300 Charge. The latest feature phone from the brand comes equipped with a 3,700mAh battery and a dedicated reverse charging button. The phone has a rugged design and is also equipped with a torch at the top. HMD claims it is a proper torch and not a basic LED flash camera unit. The latest feature phone is available in different colour options.

Nokia 300 Charge Price, Availability

The Nokia 300 Charge has been announced in the Philippines. The feature phone comes with a price tag of PHP 2,190 (approximately Rs. 3,400). It is available in three finishes: Black, Green and Sandstone, as per the official website. 

Nokia 300 Charge Features, Specifications

The phone measures 136.55 x 55 x 14.94mm and weighs 138g. The feature phone comes with a physical button (on the right side) and a USB Type-C port to enable the 10W reverse charging process. The same port can be used to charge the removable 3,700mAh battery. HMD claims that the feature phone can deliver up to 37 hours of talk time and 40 days of standby time.

The feature phone is equipped with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and offers a QVGA-resolution rear camera as well. As a feature phone, the device is powered by HMD's S30+ software. It uses a Unisoc SC6531E to power the software and has 4MB of RAM coupled with 4MB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 32GB using a microSD card. The phone only supports GSM 900/1800 2G bands.

Meanwhile, Nokia recently announced a bunch of AI feature phones. The company introduced Nokia 235 4G (2026), Nokia 215 4G (2026), Nokia 210 4G, and Nokia 200 4G, all of which have been launched in select global markets. Just like the 300 Charge's special reverse charging button, these phones come with an AI assistant button to access various features using voice commands.

HMD Nokia 300 Charge

HMD Nokia 300 Charge

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 2.40-inch
Front Camera No
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 4MB
Storage 4MB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Series 30 S30+
Resolution 320x240 pixels
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Further reading: Nokia 300 Charge, HMD, Nokia, Nokia 300 Charge Specifications, Nokia 300 Charge Features, Nokia 300 Charge Launch, Nokia 300 Charge Price
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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Nokia 300 Charge Feature Phone Announced 3,700mAh Battery, Reverse Charging Support: Price, Specifications
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