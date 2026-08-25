HMD has added a new member to its feature phone family with the launch of the Nokia 300 Charge. The latest feature phone from the brand comes equipped with a 3,700mAh battery and a dedicated reverse charging button. The phone has a rugged design and is also equipped with a torch at the top. HMD claims it is a proper torch and not a basic LED flash camera unit. The latest feature phone is available in different colour options.

Nokia 300 Charge Price, Availability

The Nokia 300 Charge has been announced in the Philippines. The feature phone comes with a price tag of PHP 2,190 (approximately Rs. 3,400). It is available in three finishes: Black, Green and Sandstone, as per the official website.

Nokia 300 Charge Features, Specifications

The phone measures 136.55 x 55 x 14.94mm and weighs 138g. The feature phone comes with a physical button (on the right side) and a USB Type-C port to enable the 10W reverse charging process. The same port can be used to charge the removable 3,700mAh battery. HMD claims that the feature phone can deliver up to 37 hours of talk time and 40 days of standby time.

The feature phone is equipped with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and offers a QVGA-resolution rear camera as well. As a feature phone, the device is powered by HMD's S30+ software. It uses a Unisoc SC6531E to power the software and has 4MB of RAM coupled with 4MB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 32GB using a microSD card. The phone only supports GSM 900/1800 2G bands.

Meanwhile, Nokia recently announced a bunch of AI feature phones. The company introduced Nokia 235 4G (2026), Nokia 215 4G (2026), Nokia 210 4G, and Nokia 200 4G, all of which have been launched in select global markets. Just like the 300 Charge's special reverse charging button, these phones come with an AI assistant button to access various features using voice commands.