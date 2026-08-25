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  • Asus TUF Gaming 16 (FX610) Launched in India With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, Alongside Refreshed TUF A15, A16 and F16

Asus TUF Gaming 16 (FX610) Launched in India With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, Alongside Refreshed TUF A15, A16 and F16

Asus TUF Gaming 16 (FX610) is on sale in India via Flipkart, Amazon, and other offline retail channels.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2026 18:10 IST
Asus TUF Gaming 16 (FX610) Launched in India With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, Alongside Refreshed TUF A15, A16 and F16

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus TUF Gaming 16 (FX610) features a backlit keyboard

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Highlights
  • Asus TUF Gaming 16 (FX610) MIL-STD-810H durability
  • Asus TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCQ) is a made-in-India laptop
  • Asus TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCQ) features an AMD Ryzen processor
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Asus TUF Gaming 16 (FX610) was launched in India on Tuesday, along with other refreshed and new TUF Gaming series laptops, including the TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCQ), A16 (FA608), F16 (FX607), and A15 (FA506NCG). The new gaming laptops are on sale in the country via multiple offline and online retail channels in various configurations. The Asus TUF Gaming 16 (FX610) is powered by up to an Intel Core i7 series processor. The new TUF Gaming laptops now ship with upgraded military-grade durability certifications.

Asus TUF Gaming 16 (FX610), A15 (FA506NCQ), A16 (FA608), F16 (FX607) and A15 (FA506NCG) Price in India, Availability

Asus TUF Gaming 16 (FX610) price in India starts at Rs. 1,79,990. Meanwhile, the price of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCQ) starts at Rs. 1,24,990 for the made-in-India configuration. The Asus TUF Gaming A16 (FA608) has been launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,99,990. Lastly, the starting prices of the Asus TUF Gaming F16 (FX607) and TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCG) are set at Rs. 1,35,990 and Rs. 1,15,990, respectively.

The new Asus laptops are available for purchase in India via the Asus online store, Flipkart, Amazon, the Asus exclusive offline stores, and other offline retail channels.

Asus TUF Gaming 16 (FX610) Specifications, Features

The new Asus TUF Gaming (FX610) ships with the MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for durability. The gaming laptop is powered by up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, along with support for up to 64GB of RAM and up to a 2TB SSD for onboard storage. The laptop is also equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU.

For thermal management, the Asus TUF Gaming (FX610) boasts a dual-fan cooling solution with a rear exhaust, maintaining the fan noise around 40dB. It also features an anti-smudge coating on its full-size keyboard, which gets a dedicated number pad. The list of I/O ports includes a USB Type-C port with PD charging, an HDMI 2.1 port, a LAN port, and a USB Type-A port on the back. It also sports a 180-degree hinge.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCQ) Specifications, Features

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCQ) is the company's new made-in-India gaming laptop that features ships with the MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for durability. The laptop supports up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 2TB SSD for internal storage. The company says that the new Asus TUF Gaming A15 series gaming laptop features “advanced cooling with large rear exhaust vents” for heat management, coupled with a dual-fan unit.

On top of this, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCQ) is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 170 processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. The laptop also features two USB Type-C ports and one HDMI 2.1 port.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 (FA608) Specifications, Features

Apart from this, the tech giant has also refreshed the Asus TUF Gaming A16 (FA608), which now ships with the same military-grade certification for durability as the other two laptops. The gaming laptop supports up to 64GB of RAM and up to a 4TB SSD for built-in storage.

The Asus TUF Gaming A16 (FA608) also boasts a heatsink with a dual-fan cooling system for thermal management. It is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor, along with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU. The tech giant says that its refreshed gaming laptop features “multiple USB ports” and an HDMI 2.1 port.

Asus TUF Gaming F16 (FX607) Specifications, Features

Like the above-mentioned laptops, the Asus TUF Gaming F16 (FX607) has also been launched in India with the MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for durability. It supports up to 64GB of RAM and up to a 4TB SSD for onboard storage. Similar to other Asus TUF Gaming laptops, the new F16 model also gets a dual-fan cooling system for thermal management.

Powering the new Asus TUF Gaming F16 (FX607) is up to an Intel Core 5 210H processor. For connectivity, the gaming laptop features a LAN port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-C with Power Delivery, and “additional ports”.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCG) Specifications, Features

Lastly, the company has refreshed the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCG) gaming laptop with the MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for durability. The gaming laptop now supports up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 2TB SSD for internal storage. Similar to the above-mentioned models, the refreshed Asus TUF Gaming A15 series laptop also gets a dual-fan cooling system for thermal management. It is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 155 processor, along with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. The list of I/O ports includes “multiple USB ports”, an RJ45 LAN port, and an HDMI 2.1 port.

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Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Asus TUF Gaming 16 (FX610) Launched in India With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, Alongside Refreshed TUF A15, A16 and F16
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