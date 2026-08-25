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Monad Proposes New Wallet Design Focused on Passkeys and Quantum Security

The proposal could let users change wallet authentication methods while keeping their existing address and assets.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2026 18:33 IST
Monad Proposes New Wallet Design Focused on Passkeys and Quantum Security

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Shubham Dhage

The proposed design aims to separate blockchain account identity from transaction authorisation

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Highlights
  • Users could recover access without transferring their crypto holdings
  • Passkeys could become an authentication option for Monad accounts
  • The design could help maintain consistent wallet addresses across apps
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The upgrade proposed by Monad would allow users to regenerate their cryptographic keys in case they are lost or outdated while retaining their current blockchain address and holdings. As per Monad, the new proposal would segregate the blockchain address of a Monad account from the credentials that authorise the transactions in the account and hence pave the way for key rotation and social recovery without the need for another wallet. Monad scholars Kushal Babel and Jan Camenisch have suggested making a change to this link so that an address could still refer to the same account despite changes made to its authentication credentials.

Proposed Architecture Could Support Social Recovery and Multisignature Access

As per the release by Monad, based on the existing system being used by the majority of Ethereum wallets, the externally owned account has a lot of connection with the private key, and losing the key may lead to loss of access to the tokens in that particular account, while changing the security system requires creating another address and transferring their holdings. The design was explained by the researchers as a method that could help with “post-quantum accounts, social recovery,” and authentication techniques such as passkeys.

The key element of the proposal is the difference between the identity of the account itself and the credentials allowed to manage it. Users would be able to change their authorisation credentials without having to change the actual address, according to CoinDesk. An individual who would lose the private key might be able to regain access through another authentication mechanism setup on the account. An example of one that was provided in the proposal included having two trustworthy individuals work together to provide the new credential.  

The same architecture could also be possible for an already created account to migrate to multisignature access without having to move their tokens, NFTs, or other assets to a new wallet address. Passkeys kept on phones and computers could also be used as a valid mode of authentication if the required support is eventually implemented. This would be advantageous for users and apps that require a consistent wallet address, as changing it would mean having to update the address in other services.

As per research by Google in March, Quantum computers may require far less computational power than previously estimated to break encryption. The study suggests that cryptographic systems could be more vulnerable than earlier projections indicated. This has raised fresh concerns across the crypto industry, as advances in quantum computing may accelerate the timeline for potential attacks on widely used encryption standards and challenge the long-term security of blockchain-based systems globally.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Monad, Crypto Threats, Crypto Exploits, Quantum Threats
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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Monad Proposes New Wallet Design Focused on Passkeys and Quantum Security
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