Monad Proposes New Wallet Design Focused on Passkeys and Quantum Security

The upgrade proposed by Monad would allow users to regenerate their cryptographic keys in case they are lost or outdated while retaining their current blockchain address and holdings. As per Monad, the new proposal would segregate the blockchain address of a Monad account from the credentials that authorise the transactions in the account and hence pave the way for key rotation and social recovery without the need for another wallet. Monad scholars Kushal Babel and Jan Camenisch have suggested making a change to this link so that an address could still refer to the same account despite changes made to its authentication credentials.

Proposed Architecture Could Support Social Recovery and Multisignature Access

As per the release by Monad, based on the existing system being used by the majority of Ethereum wallets, the externally owned account has a lot of connection with the private key, and losing the key may lead to loss of access to the tokens in that particular account, while changing the security system requires creating another address and transferring their holdings. The design was explained by the researchers as a method that could help with “post-quantum accounts, social recovery,” and authentication techniques such as passkeys.

The key element of the proposal is the difference between the identity of the account itself and the credentials allowed to manage it. Users would be able to change their authorisation credentials without having to change the actual address, according to CoinDesk. An individual who would lose the private key might be able to regain access through another authentication mechanism setup on the account. An example of one that was provided in the proposal included having two trustworthy individuals work together to provide the new credential.

A new MIP has been published: Flexible and Upgradeable Account Authentication



Accounts can change their keys without changing their address



This lets accounts upgrade to quantum-resistant schemeshttps://t.co/Ajhnr3zwST — Monad (@monad) August 24, 2026

The same architecture could also be possible for an already created account to migrate to multisignature access without having to move their tokens, NFTs, or other assets to a new wallet address. Passkeys kept on phones and computers could also be used as a valid mode of authentication if the required support is eventually implemented. This would be advantageous for users and apps that require a consistent wallet address, as changing it would mean having to update the address in other services.

As per research by Google in March, Quantum computers may require far less computational power than previously estimated to break encryption. The study suggests that cryptographic systems could be more vulnerable than earlier projections indicated. This has raised fresh concerns across the crypto industry, as advances in quantum computing may accelerate the timeline for potential attacks on widely used encryption standards and challenge the long-term security of blockchain-based systems globally.