Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Apple M6 Introduced as Firm’s First 2nm Chipset, Alongside M5 Ultra With a Quad Die Architecture on 2026 Mac Mini, Studio

Apple M6 Introduced as Firm’s First 2nm Chipset, Alongside M5 Ultra With a Quad-Die Architecture on 2026 Mac Mini, Studio

Apple Silicon M6 chipset features a new 12-core CPU complex, consisting of two ‘super cores’.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 August 2026 21:33 IST
Apple M6 Introduced as Firm’s First 2nm Chipset, Alongside M5 Ultra With a Quad-Die Architecture on 2026 Mac Mini, Studio

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's M6 chip features a new 12-core CPU complex

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple’s M6 chip features a dual 16-core neural engine
  • Apple’s M5 Ultra chip uses the UltraFusion technology
  • Apple’s M5 Ultra chip features an enhanced Media Engine
Advertisement

Apple launched two new Mac devices, namely Mac Studio (2026) and Mac Mini (2026), on Tuesday. The Cupertino-based tech giant refreshes the two Mac devices with the company's next-generation and most capable processors. Along with the Mac Mini (2026) and Mac Studio (2026), the tech giant has introduced the latest Apple Silicon M6 and M5 Ultra chipsets. The M6 chip succeeds last year's M5 processor, which currently powers the MacBook Air and the base MacBook Pro models. Meanwhile, the M5 Ultra is the first Ultra series Apple Silicon chip to launch since the M3 Ultra's introduction with last year's Mac Studio model.

Apple Silicon M6 Specifications and Features

The Tim Cook-led tech giant has shared key details about its next-generation Apple Silicon M6 and M5 Ultra processors in a press release. The new M6 is Apple's first chipset fabricated using the 2nm process technology. It features a Dual 16-core Neural Engine, which is claimed to deliver up to 2x peak compute, compared to previous generations.

Apple M6 Discussion
Explore More...

This is said to make on-device AI workflows faster. The system framework of Apple's M6 SoC is capable of automatically utilising both Neural Engines simultaneously for faster execution of AI models. It also features a new 12-core CPU complex, which comprises two ‘Super Cores', four performance cores, and six efficiency cores. The performance cores are claimed to use less power, as the ‘Super Cores' are dedicated to single-threaded processing, while the two clusters perform multi-threaded tasks together.

Compared to last year's M5 SoC, the M6 has two additional CPU cores. Apple claims that the M6 SoC delivers up to 1.2x and up to 2.4x faster multithread performance compared to the M5 and M1 chips, respectively. Additionally, the Cupertino-based tech giant says that the Apple Silicon M6 chipset delivers “the world's fastest single-threaded performance”.

mac studio

The new M6 chip also brings updates to the shader core architecture, Dynamic Caching, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Apple claims that this results in faster rendering and higher frame rates while gaming. It also delivers 50 percent higher geometry rates for complex graphics processing. The M6 SoC supports up to 32GB of unified memory, while delivering up to 70GB/s of unified memory bandwidth, which is said to be 10 percent faster than the M5 chip.

Apple Silicon M5 Ultra Specifications and Features

On the other hand, the new Apple Silicon M5 Ultra SoC is the tech giant's first chip to feature the new Quad-Die architecture. It uses the UltraFusion technology to connect two dual-die M5 Max SoCs to create one quad-die architecture. Apple claims that this increases the inter-die bandwidth to over 4.4TB/s while enhancing the connection density by more than 6x. Further, the company highlights that the “ultra-low-latency” and “high-bandwidth” interconnections enable the four dies to act as a single unified processor.

Moreover, the new M5 Ultra SoC features up to a 36-core CPU, with 12 ‘Super Cores' and 24 performance cores, which is claimed to deliver up to 1.25x higher single-threaded performance and up to 1.3x higher multi-threaded performance over last year's M3 Ultra chip.

On top of this, the Apple Silicon M5 Ultra chip boasts Apple's next-generation 80-core GPU, featuring a Neural Accelerator in each core, delivering up to 4.5x and 6x higher peak GPU compute than the M3 Ultra and M1 Ultra chipsets, respectively. It also features Apple's new shader core with second-generation Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and third-generation ray tracing, which is said to offer up to 40 percent faster graphics performance than the M3 Ultra.

Further, the new M5 Ultra SoC features a new Media Engine, along with dedicated hardware-enabled H.264, HEVC, four ProRes encode and decode engines, and hardware-accelerated AV1 decode. It gets a 32-core Neural Engine, too. The chipset offers up to 512GB of unified memory with 1.2TB/s unified memory bandwidth, which is claimed to be 50 percent faster than the M3 Ultra.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple M6, Apple M5 Ultra, Apple, Mac Mini
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple Refreshes Mac Studio With M5 Max, M5 Ultra Chips; Mac Mini Gets M6 Upgrade: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple M6 Introduced as Firm’s First 2nm Chipset, Alongside M5 Ultra With a Quad-Die Architecture on 2026 Mac Mini, Studio
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Launches New Mac Studio and Mac Mini With M5, M6 Chips in India
  2. Nokia 300 Charge Announced With Torch and 3,700mAh Battery
  3. Portronics Ruffpad Teddy 8.5, Dino 8.5, PupX 10 Debut in India
  4. Haier Mini LED M70 Series With Dolby Vision Launched in India at This Price
  5. Sony Xperia 10 VIII With a 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts: See Price
  6. Nothing OS 5.0 With More Than 80 Changes, Upgrades Launched
  7. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Now Costs After Price Cut
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple M6 Introduced as Firm’s First 2nm Chipset, Alongside M5 Ultra With a Quad-Die Architecture on 2026 Mac Mini, Studio
  2. Apple Refreshes Mac Studio With M5 Max, M5 Ultra Chips; Mac Mini Gets M6 Upgrade: Price, Specifications
  3. Monad Proposes New Wallet Design Focused on Passkeys and Quantum Security
  4. Block Bits Capital Founder Found Guilty in $1 Million Crypto Fraud Case
  5. Asus TUF Gaming 16 (FX610) Launched in India With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, Alongside Refreshed TUF A15, A16 and F16
  6. Discord Says It Has Not Received Take-Two Subpoena Over GTA 6 Leaks as More Gameplay Clips Surface Online
  7. Haier Mini LED M70 Series Launched in India With Up to 85-Inch Screen, Dolby Vision Support: Price, Features
  8. ChatGPT Gets New Sticker Maker for Personalised iMessage, WhatsApp Packs
  9. Nothing OS 5.0 Announced With Over 80 Design Changes, Performance Upgrades: See Release Schedule
  10. Googlebook Could Launch With Up to Eight Laptops From Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer and Asus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »