Google is developing a new measure that tackles the problem of overheating in its Pixel smartphones, according to a report. The feature, named “Adaptive Thermal”, was reportedly spotted during an APK teardown of the smartphone's Device Health Services app. While smartphones today come with in-built temperature safety measures, this new feature is said to bring up a new pop-up notification and trigger a temperature measurement service whenever it detects the Pixel smartphone heating up.

Adaptive Thermal on Pixel smartphones

In a report, Android Authority, collaborating with tipster Mishaal Rahman, revealed information about this new feature that Google is said to be developing. Several strings related to the feature were spotted during an APK teardown of the Pixel's Device Health Services app version 1.27.

When engaged, the smartphone is said to trigger a “pre-emergency” alert as the battery temperature reaches 49 degrees Celsius. A notification may then appear saying the “phone needs to cool down”. It is also tipped to inform the user that they may experience “slower performance” on their Pixel.

To fix it, they should “try avoiding direct sunlight or close any battery-intensive apps”, as per the report. A new See care steps option is also said to appear which lets users know the steps taken by the Pixel's operating system to ensure its safety. The option also reportedly offers tips to cool down the device, such as keeping it in an open place with better airflow, closing battery-intensive apps and avoiding use under direct sunlight.

At present, Pixel devices, like other smartphones, have several measures in place to combat overheating. When the smartphone heats up, the CPU throttles, sacrificing performance to protect the handset. Furthermore, the device can also automatically turn off several features such as the LED flash, camera, 5G connectivity, and even slow down the charging. These steps are in place to ensure there is no damage to the device in such situations.

The Adaptive Thermal feature is also reported to measure the Pixel smartphone's temperature every five minutes automatically. If it reaches above 52 degrees Celsius, the device reportedly enters an “emergency” state. Once it crosses the 55 degrees Celsius threshold, it may toggle a 30-second warning, following which the handset may turn off.

