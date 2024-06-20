Android 15 Beta 3 update was released by Google on Tuesday and it brought several new features to Android smartphones, with some being exclusive to Pixel handsets. According to a report, it introduces a new “Adaptive Timeout” feature on Pixel smartphones, enabling the device to lock itself automatically if it isn't in use for a specified period. Alongside this feature, the latest Android 15 beta update also brings several other quality-of-life additions, such as a redesigned wallpaper editor and Android safe browsing.

Adaptive Timeout on Android 15

According to a 9to5Google report, the Android 15 Beta update adds an Adaptive timeout option in the display settings next to the screen timeout option. It is claimed to automatically turn off the screen if the device is not in use. it is currently unclear whether this feature will be exclusive to Pixel smartphones.

While details about its workings remain unclear, the report speculates the adaptive timeout feature may utilise the front camera and proximity sensor to determine if the Pixel smartphone is in use. Depending on the case, the smartphone may remain unlocked or locked.

The report suggests this feature in Android 15 is not working right now. Even if users toggle the adaptive timeout setting, the handset is said to ignore it, preferring the screen timeout setting.

Android 15 introduces improved passkey support

The Android 15 Beta 3 release reportedly to introduce improved support for passkeys, allowing users to log into various apps with just a single tap. According to Google's latest blog post, the login process will be simplified with a card presented to users, notifying them of the option of logging into apps with fingerprint or facial recognition.

Android 15 Beta 3 compatible devices

Google has released the Android 15 Beta 3 update for Pixel smartphones. Pixel 6 and later models, up to the latest Pixel 8 series, including Pixel 8a, are eligible for the update. Additionally, it can be installed on other Pixel devices in Google's ecosystem, such as the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Google says the third iteration of its upcoming operating system (OS) for Android devices has reached “'platform stability”, enabling developers to integrate their applications with Android 15's new features. The update is expected to be rolled out later this year, starting with Pixel smartphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.