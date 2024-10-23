Technology News
Google Pixel 9a Will Reportedly Use 48-Megapixel Primary Camera From Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9a will reportedly retain a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 October 2024 11:58 IST
Google Pixel 9a Will Reportedly Use 48-Megapixel Primary Camera From Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's most expensive smartphone

  • Pixel 9a will reportedly get a camera upgrade
  • Ultrawide and selfie camera might remain the same as its predecessor
  • It is said to get Google's new 'Add Me' camera feature
Pixel 9a, Google's next mid-range smartphone, is expected to land in early 2025. Recent rumours claim that the upcoming handset will hit shelves with a significant camera upgrade. The Pixel 9a is said to carry a new primary sensor, ditching the 64-megapixel main camera of its predecessor, Pixel 8a. It is likely to retain the 13-megapixel selfie snapper of the previous model. It is expected to come with the 'Add Me' feature.

As per a report by Android Headlines, the Pixel 9a will boast a 48-megapixel primary camera. This may seem like a downgrade from the 64-megapixel primary shooter available on the Pixel 7a and Pixel 8a, but the Pixel 9a's main camera is said to be the same 48-megapixel shooter found in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Despite the lower resolution, the new main camera with larger aperture is said to provide better-looking photos.

The report further claims that the Pixel 9a will boast a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter like its predecessor. It is said to get Google's new 'Add Me' camera feature that debuted with the Pixel 9 series earlier this year. This AI-based feature allows users to click group photos without leaving out the designated photographer.

Pixel 9a Specifications (Expected)

Pixel 9a is expected to be launched earlier than usual with pre-orders starting mid-March next year. The upcoming model is said to be slightly taller and wider than the Pixel 8a. It is said to measure 154.7 x 73.2 x 8.9mm. The handset is expected to feature a 6.3-inch panel and could have a flat camera module on the rear.

As per past leaks, the Google Pixel 9a will be available in porcelain (white), iris (blueish purple), obsidian (black), and peony (pink) colourways. It is likely to run on Android 15 and powered by Tensor G4. Google is said to provide seven years of Android upgrades for the new phone.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Insta360 Ace Pro 2 With 8K Video Recording and AI Features Launched: Specifications, Price
Apple Reportedly Developing Gaming Hub Focused on Apple Arcade and App Store Games

