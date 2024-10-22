Technology News
Pixel 9a Dimensions Leak Online; Could Be Slightly Taller and Wider Than Pixel 8a

Pixel 9a is expected to have a slightly larger panel.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 October 2024 19:30 IST
Pixel 9a Dimensions Leak Online; Could Be Slightly Taller and Wider Than Pixel 8a

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 8a runs on Tensor G3 SoC

  • Pixel 9a leaks continue to trickle out
  • It is likely to feature a 6.3-inch panel
  • Pixel 8a has 6.1-inch display
Pixel 9a is expected to launch earlier than usual with pre-orders starting mid-March next year. Months ahead of the device's presumed release window, its dimensions have leaked online. The leak indicates that the upcoming model is slightly taller and wider than the Pixel 8a. The Pixel 9a is expected to boast a larger 6.3-inch display. It is believed to run on Android 15 and could be powered by Tensor G4 chipset.

The supposed full measurements of Pixel 9a come from the usually reliable Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks). As per the tipster, the upcoming Pixel phone measures 154.7x73.2x8.9mm and could be 9.4mm thick with the camera module. The dimensions of the current Pixel 8a, for comparison, are 152.10 x 72.70 x 8.90mm.

As you can see, there's not going to be a whole lot of difference in terms of sizes for the Pixel 9a, though it would be taller and wider than the predecessor. The upcoming Pixel A series phone was recently said to measure 154x73x8.5mm. It is likely to feature a 6.3-inch panel, slightly larger than Pixel 8a's 6.1-inch display.

Pixel 9a Specifications (Expected)

The Pixel 9a is expected to launch in March with the phone being available for shipping and in-store delivery before the end of March 2025. It is believed to come in porcelain (white), iris (blueish purple), obsidian (black), and peony (pink) colourways.

Earlier this month, alleged CAD renders for the Pixel 9a featuring a recessed camera housing surfaced online. The handset is likely to have dual rear cameras arranged in a pill-shaped module. The phone could debut with Android 15 and get seven years of updates like its predecessor. It could run on the Tensor G4 chipset.

 

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact IP67-rated design
  • Timely software updates
  • Pixel Feature Drops are worth the wait
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezel
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Heating limits camera options
  • Wired and wireless charging are slow
Read detailed Google Pixel 8a review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4492mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Google Pixel 9a, Google, Google Pixel 9a Specifications, Pixel 8a
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Fake Website Posing as Sony’s Soneium Blockchain Reportedly Found in Google Search

Pixel 9a Dimensions Leak Online; Could Be Slightly Taller and Wider Than Pixel 8a


