Pixel 9a is expected to launch earlier than usual with pre-orders starting mid-March next year. Months ahead of the device's presumed release window, its dimensions have leaked online. The leak indicates that the upcoming model is slightly taller and wider than the Pixel 8a. The Pixel 9a is expected to boast a larger 6.3-inch display. It is believed to run on Android 15 and could be powered by Tensor G4 chipset.

The supposed full measurements of Pixel 9a come from the usually reliable Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks). As per the tipster, the upcoming Pixel phone measures 154.7x73.2x8.9mm and could be 9.4mm thick with the camera module. The dimensions of the current Pixel 8a, for comparison, are 152.10 x 72.70 x 8.90mm.

As you can see, there's not going to be a whole lot of difference in terms of sizes for the Pixel 9a, though it would be taller and wider than the predecessor. The upcoming Pixel A series phone was recently said to measure 154x73x8.5mm. It is likely to feature a 6.3-inch panel, slightly larger than Pixel 8a's 6.1-inch display.

Pixel 9a Specifications (Expected)

The Pixel 9a is expected to launch in March with the phone being available for shipping and in-store delivery before the end of March 2025. It is believed to come in porcelain (white), iris (blueish purple), obsidian (black), and peony (pink) colourways.

Earlier this month, alleged CAD renders for the Pixel 9a featuring a recessed camera housing surfaced online. The handset is likely to have dual rear cameras arranged in a pill-shaped module. The phone could debut with Android 15 and get seven years of updates like its predecessor. It could run on the Tensor G4 chipset.