Google Tensor G5 Chip Will Reportedly Be Built on TSMC's 3nm Technology for Improved Efficiency

Google's Tensor G4 chip could be built on Samsung's 4nm technology for another year.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 June 2024 14:59 IST
Google Tensor G5 Chip Will Reportedly Be Built on TSMC’s 3nm Technology for Improved Efficiency

Google's Pixel 8 series are powered by a Samsung-made Tensor G3 chip

Highlights
  • Google has stuck with Samsung since the introduction of the Tensor SoCs
  • The search giant will reportedly switch to TSMC in the coming year
  • TSMC’s 3nm node will reportedly offer better raw performance
Google's future Pixel smartphone models could offer increased efficiency compared to the company's existing handsets, according to a report. After using Samsung-made Tensor G3 chips for years, recent reports suggest that Google has plans to switching from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) for future processor requirements. While news about the switch was reported several times, the upcoming Pixel 9 series is expected to feature a Samsung-made Tensor G4 SoC, which reportedly uses a different packing method to offer notable improvements over last year's Tensor G3 chip. A new report indicates that next year's Tensor G5 processor may utilise the 3nm process made available by TSMC.

A Business Korea report states that Samsung's foundry has been struggling with yield and power efficiency issues with its 3nm technology for a while, concluding that the firm will end up losing customers to TSMC's 3nm process. These customers would include big names like Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm, Google and more. Citing an industry source, the report claims that Google will opt for TSMC's 3nm technology.

The detailed report adds that Samsung will continue to deliver processors for Google till the fourth generation of Tensor processors, but will switch to TSMC for the fifth generation which could be called the Tensor G5, provided Google continues with the same moniker for its processor.

Google also seems to be seeking to upgrade its processor's efficiency and will reportedly go with TSMC's 3nm technology for its Tensor G5 processor. This could finally bring its processor and phones on par with Apple's iPhone that currently utilises an industry-leading 3nm process.

Samsung was the first in the industry to go with the first-generation 3nm node back in 2022, but is still struggling to deliver the level of power efficiency and heat management that's needed. TSMC's process offers better power efficiency compared to Samsung's and so has turned out to be the option of choice for most manufacturers going forward.

The process node has proved useful for heat management which has notable implications not just with smartphones but for servers as well. The addition of AI features is said to further add to the overall load, making matters related to heat and efficiency more critical.

Meanwhile, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, recently claimed that Samsung is unlikely to go with its Exynos processor for its Galaxy S25 series. If this happens, it would mean Samsung switching back to Qualcomm for processors in its flagship series of Galaxy smartphones, after switching to its own Exynos SoCs for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in select markets (including India) this year.

Further reading: Google, Google Tensor G5, Tensor G5, Tensor G4, 3nm Chipsets
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Google Tensor G5 Chip Will Reportedly Be Built on TSMC’s 3nm Technology for Improved Efficiency
