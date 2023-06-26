Technology News

Tecno Pova 5 4G Design Renders, Free Fire Edition Box Design Leaked: All Details

The Tecno Pova 5 4G is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 26 June 2023 19:27 IST
Tecno Pova 5 4G Design Renders, Free Fire Edition Box Design Leaked: All Details

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 5 is expected to succeed the Tecno Pova 4 (pictured)

  • Tecno Pova 5 is likely to sport a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display
  • The phone is expected to support 45W wired fast charging
  • It is said to run Android 13-based HiOS 12.0 out-of-the-box

Tecno Pova 5 4G is expected to launch soon, probably in early July, according to a recent report. The smartphone is expected to succeed the Tecno Pova 4, which was released in India in December 2022. The Tecno Pova 4 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. The new report suggests key specifications of the upcoming smartphone and features leaked images that show the design renders of the Tecno Pova 5. It also shows the Free Fire Edition Box of the upcoming handset.

The dual rear camera unit of the Tecno Pova 5 4G is seen in vertically aligned two separate circular modules alongside the LED flash unit in the top left corner of the back panel in a Passionategeekz report. The handset appears to be available in three colours — Amber Gold, Blue, and Mecha Black. The Tecno Pova logo is seen written vertically on the bottom left corner of the rear panel.

tecno pova 5 passionategeekz pova5

Tecno Pova 5 leaked design renders
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

 

The report also shows the box design of the Free Fire edition of the phone. This variant is expected to be identical in specifications as the base Tecno Pova 5 4G, however, it will come with a special Free Fire edition skin with the handset and a Free Fire-themed protective case. The back panel of the phone is also tipped to be themed around Free Fire game characters.

tecno pova 5 passioantegeekz pova5

Tecno Pova 5 Free Fire Edition leaked box design
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

 

According to the report, the Tecno Pova 5 4G is expected to sport a 6.82-inch HD+ (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The phone could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The handset is likely to run Android 13-based HiOS 12.0 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the report added, the dual rear camera unit of the Tecno Pova 5 4G is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera is likely to feature an 8-megapixel sensor which could be housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

Much like the preceding model, the Tecno Pova 5 4G is also expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with a 45W wired fast charging support. The handset, according to the report, is also likely to support Widevine L1 to enable high-definition OTT streaming services content.

Available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, the Tecno Pova 4 was offered in Cryolite Blue and Uranolith Grey colour options and was priced at Rs. 11,999 at launch.

Further reading: Tecno Pova 5 4G, Tecno Pova 5 4G specifications, Tecno Pova 5 4G design, Tecno
