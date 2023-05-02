Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to make its debut in the coming months as the successor to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which was launched in November last year. While Qualcomm is yet to announce any details about this processor, it has reportedly been spotted on two popular benchmarking websites. These benchmarks suggest significant upgrades in performance over its predecessor. Meanwhile, a recent report has also revealed some of the specifications of the purported flagship chipset.

A Weibo post (via Notebookcheck) by user Experience More (translated from Chinese) claims that the octa-core CPU could be comprised of one prime core paired with five performance cores and two efficiency cores — or two prime cores, four performance cores, and two efficiency cores. The post also carries a screenshot of another user named Hi my (also translated from Chinese) listing Geekbench and AnTuTu performance scores of the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

According to the details shared in the screenshot, the chipset scored 2,563 and 7,256 points in Geekbench 6 single- and multi-core tests, respectively. The GPU test score stands at 8.621 points, but the post doesn't mention whether this is the OpenCL or the Vulkan test. Similarly. the AnTuTu score of 1,712,271 suggests it will be much faster than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

As these are benchmarks that lack corresponding listings that can be verified, it is best to take these claims with a pinch of salt. The Weibo post that contains the alleged benchmark scores also claims that there are "just over 200 days" to the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This timeline aligns with the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in November, but Qualcomm is yet to make any announcement on this front.

Meanwhile, a recent MyDrivers report citing tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be equipped with an advanced Cortex-X4 prime core with a peak clock speed of 3.7GHz, along with five performance cores and two efficiency cores. Similar claims were made by developer and tipster Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke) in March. The flagship smartphone chipset could be unveiled by the company at its annual summit that is expected to be held in Hawaii later this year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.