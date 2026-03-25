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Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Leak Highlights Differences From Standard Model

Both Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chips are said to be built on TSMC’s 2nm process.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 March 2026 12:15 IST
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Leak Highlights Differences From Standard Model

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm may adopt a dual-chip strategy, marking a shift from its usual approach

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Highlights
  • Leak suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Pro and standard variants
  • Pro variant may feature Adreno 850 GPU and LPDDR6 support
  • Standard variant may use Adreno 845 GPU and LPDDR5X memory
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Qualcomm is expected to adopt a dual-chip strategy for its next-generation flagship lineup, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset launching alongside a standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC. While both mobile processors are tipped to deliver flagship-level performance, the Pro variant is likely to be more capable and costlier. A recent leak suggests the differences between the two could extend to graphics performance, memory support, and overall capabilities. However, Qualcomm has not confirmed these details yet.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Pro Could Bring Higher GPU Performance

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Qualcomm is working on two chips. The leak indicates that Qualcomm could position the SM8975 as a Pro variant, while the SM8950 may serve as the standard offering. This would mark a shift from the company's usual approach of launching a single flagship chipset each year.

Both Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chips are said to be built on TSMC's 2nm process and are expected to use a 2+3+3 CPU architecture. This setup is likely to balance performance and efficiency across different types of workloads.

The SM8975, tipped to be the higher-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro variant, is said to feature an Adreno 850 GPU with 18MB GMEM, along with support for LPDDR6 memory in a 4×24 configuration. The chip may also support LPDDR5X and include 8MB of LLC cache. These specifications suggest improved graphics performance and faster data handling compared to current flagship chips.

Meanwhile, the SM8950, expected to be the more standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 flagship option, is said to come with an Adreno 845 GPU and 12MB GMEM. The chip may support LPDDR5X memory in a 4×16 setup and include 6MB of LLC cache. While still powerful, it is expected to be positioned below the SM8975 in terms of overall performance.

The higher-end model may cost more to produce, so it could be limited to select premium devices. The standard variant is likely to be used more widely across flagship phones.

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Further reading: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, Qualcomm
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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