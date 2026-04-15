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Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Specifications Leaked: Here's How It Differs From the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is expected to be positioned below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro in terms of overall performance.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2026 15:34 IST
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Specifications Leaked: Here's How It Differs From the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is Qualcomm's current flagship SoC

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Highlights
  • Qualcomm is tipped to use a 2+3+3 Oryon CPU setup
  • It may feature an Adreno 845 GPU with a specialized six-slice design
  • New LPDDR6 memory support may be reserved for the Pro variant
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Qualcomm has been widely rumoured to adopt a dual-chip strategy for its next-generation flagship chipset lineup. The rumour mill suggests it could introduce a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset alongside a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC. According to a tipster, the standard variant will target a different segment of the premium smartphone market. The leak also sheds light on the specifications of the standard SoC and how it may differ from the Pro variant.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Specifications (Anticipated)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 could debut with the model number SM8950. It is said to be built on TSMC's advanced 2nm process, becoming the first SoC from the US-based chipmaker to use this fabrication technology.

snapdragon 8 elite gen 6 weibo Qualcomm

Leaked specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC

 

The leak suggests that it may use a 2+3+3 Oryon CPU configuration, paired with a shared 16MB L2 cache. On the graphics side, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip is tipped to include an Adreno 845 GPU with a six-slice design, along with 12MB GMEM (graphics memory) and 6MB system-level cache.

As per the tipster, the purported Snapdragon SoC could also support LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 5.0 storage. It is likely to power upper mid-range and mainstream flagship phones, offering strong performance without significantly increasing costs. The chip is expected to be positioned below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (model number SM8975) in terms of overall performance.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to power ultra-tier flagship smartphones. While detailed specifications of the Pro model remain under wraps, previous leaks indicate it may feature an Adreno 850 GPU with 18MB GMEM, along with support for LPDDR6 memory in a 4×24 configuration. The chip is also reported to support LPDDR5x and include 8MB of LLC cache.

The leaked technical details point toward a significant leap in graphical performance and data processing efficiency over the current Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The higher-end model may cost more to produce, and thus, could be limited to select ultra-premium smartphones.

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Further reading: Snapdragon, Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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