The smartphone industry is already struggling to obtain memory and storage components, like DRAMs and NANDs, for their handsets, as the unprecedented AI adoption drives prices to new highs. Recently, Nothing's Carl Pei warned that upcoming smartphones will be launched at notably higher prices than their predecessors. Now, a tipster claims that the next-generation flagship Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm will also be relatively costlier. Dubbed Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Pro, the SoC is expected to power the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, which might also lead to the retail price of the phone increasing as well.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has claimed that Qualcomm's next-generation flagship chipset, codenamed SM8975, will be “extremely expensive”. Expected to be marketed as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Pro, the chipset will reportedly be built on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 2nm process, the same as the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 (SM8950) variant in the lineup.

Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Pro chipset is expected to support LPDDR6 RAM and feature a “full-fledged GPU” and full cache. The leaker further stated that various upcoming mid-range smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 chipset.

In November 2025, a report hinted at the presence of a ‘Pro' variant in Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 chipset lineup. The SoC is said to feature the chipmaker's third-generation CPU architecture with a 2+3+3 core arrangement. It will reportedly offer enhanced energy efficiency while also reducing heat generation to offer consistent performance for long hours.

While the Pro model will reportedly launch with support for LPDDR6 RAM, the standard model might only provide support for the LPDDR5x version. It is said to feature a less powerful GPU to keep manufacturing costs in check, too.

The rumoured Redmi K100 Pro Max is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 SoC. Meanwhile, the purported Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will reportedly be launched by the South Korean tech giant next year with the octa core 2nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Pro chipset. Recent leak suggesting a price hike hints that next year's flagship Samsung phone might also arrive at a higher price.