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Qualcomm Seemingly Confirms Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Will Feature Next-Generation Snapdragon Chips

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, along with the rumoured Galaxy S27 Pro.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2026 13:31 IST
Qualcomm Seemingly Confirms Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Will Feature Next-Generation Snapdragon Chips

Samsung continues to offer Exynos-powered models in markets like India

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Highlights
  • Qualcomm teased ongoing collaboration for future Samsung Galaxy S models
  • New chips could be built on TSMC's 2nm process for better efficiency
  • Leaks suggest Galaxy S27 Ultra may get Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro
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Samsung has partnered with Qualcomm to equip its flagship smartphones with custom Snapdragon chips. This has been part of a dual-chip strategy, where select markets have been reserved for models powered by Samsung's proprietary Exynos, while Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S models have made their way to others. The US-based chipmaker has now hinted that its next-generation Snapdragon chips could also power Samsung's future flagship smartphones, including the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 series, continuing their long-standing partnership.

Galaxy S27 Series Could Feature 2nm Snapdragon Chips

In a recent post on X, Qualcomm highlighted its collaboration with Samsung, stating, “Year after year—more power, more performance, more possibility. And more to come with @Samsungmobile.” The chipmaker also shared a video showcasing Snapdragon processors powering previous Galaxy S models, including the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S26 series.

The teaser ended with the message “And there's so much more to come,” which is being interpreted as a hint towards Snapdragon chips continuing to feature in upcoming Galaxy flagships.

Leaks suggest that Qualcomm may introduce two flagship processors later this year — the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. Both of these chips are expected to be manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process for improved performance and better power efficiency.

The chipsets are said to feature a 2+3+3 CPU architecture based on Qualcomm's custom Oryon cores. On the graphics front, the standard variant could include an Adreno 845 GPU, while the Pro model may come with a more powerful Adreno 850 GPU. Both are expected to support UFS 5.0 storage.

However, it remains uncertain how Samsung will deploy these chipsets across the Galaxy S27 lineup. The company could either standardise on a single Snapdragon processor or differentiate models using both the standard and Pro variants.

The top-end Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, along with the rumoured Galaxy S27 Pro. This SoC, as per reports, will be reserved for ultra-high-end devices. Meanwhile, some variants of the Galaxy S27 lineup may continue to use Samsung's in-house Exynos 2700 chipset, depending on the region.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung, Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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